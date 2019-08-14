Headland Police Department is preparing for a busy upcoming school year.
For years the Headland Police Department has reached out to help students make the right decision, when it comes to situations that involve peer pressure; and this year will be no different.
“Students of all ages face peer pressure,” said HPD Chief Mark Jones. “That is why I believe it is so important to reach out to our children. Not only do the different educational programs we teach help the children say no, it also educates them on the proper way to handle a situation.”
Lt. Dennis Cobb has taught the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program for more than 23 years. Over the years, the department has increased its educational programs to reach out to the students, such as the G.R.E.A.T. (Gang Resistance Education and Training) program, the Eddie Eagle Program and the Drunken Goggle program
“The D.A.R.E. program teaches students the importance of saying no, when it comes to drug usage,” Jones said. “It not only educates the children about the dangers associated with drugs, but it also helps give the students the self-esteem to say no and feel good about their decision.”
D.A.R.E. is offered to students in grades third and fifth.
“Our Eddie Eagle program is sponsored through the National Rifle Association,” Jones continued. “This program is amazing. It helps educate students on what is the correct way to handle a situation, when you come in contact with a firearm. Children can be very curious, and this program stops the curiosity, when it comes to guns. Eddie educates the students, if they come in contact with a gun, to stop, don’t touch, run get an adult. That is the best piece of advice we can give children. If you find a gun, do not touch it. Go get an adult, and they will safely handle the situation.”
The Eddie Eagle program is taught to students in kindergarten, first and second grades.
“The G.R.E.A.T. program reaches out to students in middle school,” Jones said. “This program is intended as an immunization against delinquency, youth violence and gang membership for children in the years immediately before the prime ages for introduction into gangs and delinquent behavior. Not only does this program educate the students on gang-related issues, but I would also say it addresses bullying as well, which is another problem our children face today.”
The G.R.E.A.T. program is taught to students in the sixth and eighth grades.
“We end our educational course with the Drunken Goggle program,” Jones said. “This program is usually taught around prom each year. The glasses allow students to see just how they are affected, when it comes to drinking and driving. We hope, by teaching this class just before prom and graduation, it will help students make the right decision instead of a decision that could end their life as they know it.”
With a new year of school beginning, the department is preparing its 2019-2020 curriculum for all programs.
“If we reach just one student, it has been worth it to us,” Jones said. “That is what all of the programs are about, reaching out to educate our children on the challenges many will face during their years in school.”
