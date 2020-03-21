The availability to get tested for the coronavirus in Houston County, which still does not have a resident with a confirmed case, is an ambiguous process. I know, I recently traveled that road.
Two weeks ago, my 10-month-old son and I exhibited symptoms of the common cold – some nasal and chest congestion and a cough – shortly after a pediatrician’s visit for a fever virus he had. No flu. No strep. No biggie.
We both had short-lived fevers over the weekend of March 7, and I thought it was over. But, the cough didn’t go away.
Let me note here, that time period was before the new coronavirus was greatly affecting the United States and before testing was available for COVID-19 in Houston County. Had it been available, I would have requested for my son and me to both be tested.
Due to the nature of being a journalist, I have shaken hands of many city and education officials who tend to travel frequently and many hands of people whose travel history I am not privy to – or would have even considered asking.
I felt fine – a little tired as most moms who have children under the age of one often are, but still had a nagging dry cough.
The COVID-19 test was available in extremely limited quantities by that time, but only to those who were considered high-risk.
Had the COVID-19 test been available at that time to low-risk individuals, again, I would have requested to take one, because although my own symptoms were incredibly mild, I wouldn’t want to pass a potentially fatal disease to my co-workers, my son’s daycare teachers, or my son’s grandparents who often take care of him and have underlying health conditions.
On the evening of Friday, March 13, Alabama had its first officially confirmed case.
After the news broke, I felt nervous about coughing that night as I attended a rehearsal dinner with other guests.
The next day, during the celebration of my friends’ wedding, I felt jabbing pains in my side and my chest felt tight. It was uncomfortable to breathe at times. I maintained some social distancing at the outdoors venue.
At that time, area urgent care centers were not testing for the new virus. Southeast Health’s emergency room posted that its tests remained limited and would not use the tests on anyone unless the person required hospitalization.
Had I known of a test site, I would have requested to be tested for COVID-19 so I could relieve my worries about possibly infecting those around me.
On Sunday, I felt a little better but started having chills, body aches, and fatigue. I was running a fever, which I rarely do even when sick. I decided not to go a family gathering.
When I asked my healthcare provider on Sunday whether I should be tested after 10 days of a persistent cough, she said the office did not have tests and suggested self-quarantining.
After another day of fever and other symptoms and missing work, I made an appointment. My provider said the office had given two tests the previous day and did not know if more test kits would be available the next day, but she could test for other ailments and treat my symptoms.
On Tuesday, she tested for the flu and strep (I woke up with a severe sore throat) and both tests came back negative. She asked me questions and recorded my responses in an online form that she sent to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
After about five minutes, ADPH approved her request, and I was able to get swabbed for the COVID-19. I was a bit surprised, to be perfectly honest, since I’d heard so many stories of patients being denied due to not having severe symptoms or being in a high-risk category, but I suppose I was lucky.
The average time to get your results: 48 hours. I got a steroid shot, a Z-pak and went home.
Since I didn’t know if I had it, I continued to self-quarantine with my son – who on Wednesday discovered he could open cabinets – and his father in our home while we both worked remotely.
His parents were kind enough to bring us some supplies – they found toilet paper and paper towels, but no hand sanitizer. When they delivered our supplies, we chatted while practicing social distancing on our front lawn. To say the least, grandma was not happy that she was unable to hold her grandson as he smiled at her from my lap.
On Thursday, after some hours of wondering "what if," I finally got the text results – they were negative. Praise be the Lord.
I was relieved that I didn’t have to tell my son’s asthmatic grandmother or my son’s entire daycare that they could have come into contact with this scary new virus sweeping the nation. I think my boss, who had cleaned and sprayed my desk with Lysol and wipes during my time away, sounded the most relieved.
But still, I scroll Facebook and see many who say they don’t meet the criteria to be tested, although they have all the symptoms, or those who believe their symptoms could be the beginning of a long allergy season or less serious cold – both ailments that many workers, who live paycheck-to-paycheck, are not likely to want to take off work for.
Does someone in Houston County or the Wiregrass have the infamous COVID-19? – most likely, although as of Saturday afternoon no tests have been posted by ADPH in the Wiregrass.
The journey of being approved for a coronavirus test and waiting for results, is not easy, somewhat vague, and extremely worrisome, unless you show severe symptoms – it's a journey I hope few in our community have to travel.
Sable Riley is an Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.