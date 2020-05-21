ABBEVILLE - Forty students from 12 states will receive a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarships beginning this fall, including 11 area students.
This year’s round of awards represents the largest class of scholarship recipients since the foundation was established in 2000.
Included in the group of recipients are 11 local students, including: Colton Bryant of Abbeville, who will be attending Auburn University; Anna Dorsey of Dothan, who will be attending the University of Alabama; Analeigh Givens of Headland, who will be attending Auburn University; Anujot Kaur of Abbeville, who will be attending Adelphi University; Abbey Kelley of Abbeville, who will be attending Auburn University; Anna Murph of Eufaula, who will be attending the University of Alabama; Brooklyn Nall of Headland, who will be attending Auburn University; Ashlyn Roberson of Abbeville, who will be attending Troy University; Emily Gracie Scarbrough of Troy, who currently attends Auburn University; Maddie Steele of Headland, who will be attending the University of Alabama; and Chaeli White of Shorterville, who will be attending Wallace College.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 462 college scholarships since it was established in 2000.
These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Rane, founder of Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc., traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fundraising event for the foundation, drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. In keeping with COVID-19 large-event cancellations, the foundation was unable to host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet where recipients are usually recognized. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 20th year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org.
