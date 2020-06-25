Abbeville’s Ashlyn Roberson receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

“I was very excited when I heard the news that I had received the Jimmy Rane Scholarship,” Ashlyn Roberson said. “It is such an honor to have been chosen as one of this year’s recipients. It made me feel like all the hard work I did in high school was finally paying off.”
Roberson, a 2020 graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy, is among 40 students being awarded scholarships from the Foundation this year. She will put those funds to good use this fall when she attends Troy University, where she will major in nursing.
At ACA, Roberson earned a 4.0 GPA and was named to the A Honor Roll, the National Honor Society and Junior and Senior Beta Club. She served as treasurer of the Student Government Association, vice president of Key Club, and delegate for It’s A Girls Place. She was also a member of the Varsity Basketball and Varsity Cheerleading teams, as well as the Fellowship of Christian Students, Journalism and Math Team. In addition, Roberson was an Abbeville Chamber Ambassador and AISA All Star Cheerleader.
Roberson advises other students seeking scholarship assistance to get an early start – and be patient. “The scholarship process takes awhile, so do not become discouraged if you have not heard anything for a couple of months,” she said. “Students should choose a time during the week and work on their scholarships. That way they can focus just on that and nothing else. Above all students should not give up because there is a scholarship out there for you. You just have to find it and apply.”
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The Foundation has awarded 462 college scholarships since it was established in 2000. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school. This year’s round of awards includes students from 12 states and represents the largest class of scholarship recipients since the foundation was established.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood Preserving Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the Foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. In keeping with COVID-19 large-event cancellations, the Foundation was unable to host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet where recipients are usually recognized. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the Foundation, now in its 20th year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date.
For more information, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org or you can find the Jimmy Rane Foundation on Facebook.
