Abbeville’s Ashlyn Roberson receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN GENEVA...SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON...NORTHERN JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN HOLMES...SOUTHWESTERN MILLER...SOUTHWESTERN EARLY AND NORTHWESTERN SEMINOLE COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM EDT/215 PM CDT/... AT 234 PM EDT/134 PM CDT/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 12 MILES WEST OF DONALSONVILLE TO 6 MILES SOUTH OF HARTFORD TO NEAR GENEVA. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 20 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... COTTONWOOD, GRACEVILLE, DONALSONVILLE, GENEVA, DOTHAN, HARTFORD, TAYLOR, ASHFORD, SLOCOMB, MALONE, MALVERN, REHOBETH, GREENWOOD, AVON, ESTO, MADRID, GORDON, CAMPBELLTON, COFFEE SPRINGS AND NOMA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&