An academic clinic arrived in Ashford this week in pieces.
Dr. Heath Parker, associate dean of clinical sciences at the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, says it will focus on internal medicine and pediatrics with full-time staff and students from the college.
“Students are going to have an opportunity to expand what they’re already doing in their clinical rotations in an academic clinical setting,” Parker said.
The clinic will also have a nurse practitioner, neuromuscular specialist, and radiology and lab technicians. Students from all aspects of training will get hands-on experience, Parker said.
“We’re just super excited about it. Students are going to be part of their training there and have the opportunity to be immersed in the community. We’re excited with partnering with Ashford,” he said.
In February, the Ashford City Council voted unanimously to donate roughly four-tenths of an acre to ACOM, an academic unit of Southeast Health, to construct a medical clinic adjacent to the old physicians building that was purchased by Southeast Health over a year ago.
While the building has been delayed, four modular units manufactured for Southeast Health were delivered to the lot Wednesday and Thursday. Workers are in the process of putting the buildings together to make an 11-room patient facility.
The physicians building on Midland Street in downtown Ashford will be turned into a training facility.
Parker said the clinic will be open sometime in November. According to earlier reports, it will take all insurance and provide some free services to those without coverage.
The clinic was a mutual investment by Southeast Health, ACOM, and the city of Ashford.
ACOM faculty and local specialists will work in the clinic alongside students training in many different disciplines.
“Students are going to have part of their training be there and have the opportunity to be immersed in the community,” Parker said. “We just really think it’s going to be a great thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.