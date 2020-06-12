Dothan’s Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine is adopting Southeast Health’s branding to reflect its close relationship with the health system.
The medical college will preserve the existing shield for ceremonial purposes and student white coats.
ACOM’s new logo can be found on its Facebook page profile photo featuring Southeast Health’s signature logo above “ACOM.”
Mark Stewart, director of Public Relations at Southeast Health, said the school will adopt Southeast Health’s blue colors and logos in all of its material and physical signage, and join the health system’s other four entities -- Southeast Health Foundation, the medical center, medical group, and Statera Network.
“It just brings everything together, and shows the relationship between the college and the hospital,” Stewart said.
In July of 2018, the Houston County Health Care Authority, the Southeast Health’s governing board, made a strategic decision to invest in a branding strategy connecting all the entities within the health system through a structured naming convention and brand standard.
“This helps patients, providers, students, and the community better understand who they are, what they offer, and where they provide services,” a press release stated.
Beginning in July, ACOM will follow suit with the other major entities in the health system by adopting the Southeast Health branding, though the ACOM Board of Directors opted to continue to use the existing shield in certain ceremonial circumstances. Additionally, student white coats will continue to incorporate the shield to honor the past.
ACOM’s origins are deeply rooted in health care. It was one of the first osteopathic medical schools developed by a health system not associated with a university. Over a decade ago, the Alabama Medical Education Consortium along with the Houston County Health Care Authority, recognized the growing shortage of physicians nationally, particularly in primary care. The two entities determined it was feasible to develop Alabama’s first college of osteopathic medicine to address these needs in the state, and thus, ACOM, the private, non-profit institution, was established in May 2010.
ACOM has its own governing board, in which Houston County Health Authority is represented.
The college, which is owned by Southeast Health, welcomed its inaugural class in 2013, and graduated its first physicians in 2017.
“Through the creation of the ACOM and the expansion of Graduate Medical Education programs, Southeast Health has grown from a community hospital to a comprehensive health system with a focus on educating tomorrow’s physicians. ACOM is one of the major entities within the health system, and we feel this change helps communicate the relationship more clearly and highlight the health system’s commitment to education.” says James C. Jones, DO, FACEP, ACOM Dean.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.