Ozark’s Alabama Aviation College is beginning a multimillion-dollar update to a main campus building this fall.
The Rufus Barnett Building, which houses the Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) classes, is being given a “super makeover,” as Airframe and Powerplant Instructor Jerry Northway puts it. Work is scheduled to begin on Aug. 1.
“Due to workforce shortages and high salaries, there has been a lot of excitement in the aviation industry in recent years that has transferred to the Alabama Aviation College,” AAC Director Stan Smith said. “I'm thrilled to give our students the best facilities we can afford. The Rufus Barnett building was built in 1967, and it's time to modernize it to meet growing demands in the aviation industry.”
Funds for the renovation project come from the $3.5 million state grant awarded in 2018. The funds are part of the Alabama Capital Improvement Trust Fund, which awards funds for projects that promote economic development and industrial recruitment in the state.
The Barnett Building, a unit of Enterprise State Community College, will see renovations to learning spaces and other areas to meet training needs of its students, according to a press release.
After renovations, the building will have a new lobby, testing rooms, classrooms, offices and bathrooms. The building will also have a new engine overhaul lab and storage area that can also be used as a classroom.
“I am excited to be able to teach in a completely modernized facility that will include a point of use tool system, electronic manuals, electronic torque wrenches and electronic measuring tools,” Northway said. “The building will be completely revised from the ground up with expanded classroom sizes and lab facilities.”
After renovations are complete, the building will have new exterior windows, doors, and signs. The grounds will be graded and new drainage will be installed around the building. Paving work will also be completed around Barnett, which will have a new transformer, power, and electrical service.
Additionally, a new fence will be added between Barnett and AAC’s Brown Building, and the canopy over the connector sidewalk between the two buildings will be removed.
Administrators are developing a relocation plan for classes held in the building. The project is expected to be completed by Summer 2021.
“Our goal is to provide the best hands-on training and learning environment to our students,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “These improvements will make sure that we continue to meet the needs of our students and an ever-changing workforce.”
Enterprise State Community College is a comprehensive community college which serves more than 1,800 students annually between its Enterprise campus and the Alabama Aviation Colleges in Andalusia and Ozark. Each campus and site currently fulfill the Alabama Community College System's mission for education and training which leads to high-wage, high-demand jobs in integral careers worldwide. Students can obtain Associate degrees and certificates through multiple programs at the college.
