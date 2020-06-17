The Alabama Power Foundation has presented more than $50,000 in scholarships to top graduating seniors to attend college, trade or technical school. Children of active, retired and deceased Alabama Power employees are eligible for scholarships of $2,500 that are renewable for up to three years.
Scholarship America, an independent organization, selected the honorees based on academic achievement and other factors.
“We are honored to invest in their future,” said Myla Calhoun, president of the Alabama Power Foundation. “The foundation has awarded scholarships to young people for nearly 30 years. Helping students further their education and achieve their goals is just one of the many ways we are helping build a better Alabama.”
In addition to the $2,500 scholarships, two students, Brooks Weeks of Eufaula High School and Alexandria Driver of Dora High School, have been named Presidential Scholars. The Presidential Scholars will receive the equivalent of full tuition to attend a four-year public college or university in Alabama or to complete an associate degree, technical degree or training certificate at a community college in Alabama.
Weeks is the son of Derek Weeks, a fleet specialist in Alabama Power’s Eufaula Fleet Garage. He plans to attend Troy University. Driver is the daughter of Jason and Jamie Odell, both employees at Plant Miller. She plans to attend Wallace State Community College.
The Alabama Power Foundation scholarship program began in 1991. Since then the foundation has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships, helping almost 1,300 students realize their dreams through higher education.
Here are the 2020 scholarship winners, the high schools they graduated from and the colleges they plan to attend:
• McKenzie Adams, Oneonta High School, Auburn University
• Morgan Atchison, Mary G. Montgomery High School, University of Mobile
• Jace Bailey, Cornerstone Christian School, Huntingdon College
• Allye Buttram, Fayetteville High School, Auburn University
• Anna Daniel, Corner High School, University of North Alabama
• Alexandria Driver, Dora High School, Wallace State Community College at Hanceville
• Josie Edberg, Enterprise High School, University of Alabama at Birmingham
• Kayla Gray, Ramsay High School, Tuskegee University
• Christina Haken, Enterprise High School, Samford University
• Ethan Hughes, Evangel Family Christian Academy, Auburn University
• Ashley Jones, Chilton County High School, University of Alabama
• Nasir Jordan, Hewitt-Trussville High School, University of Alabama
• Kynidi Luster, Pleasant Grove High School, Alabama A&M University
• Mason Lynch, Citronelle High School, University of Alabama
• Janessa Madison, Spain Park High School, University of Alabama at Birmingham
• Deondre North, Monroe County High School, University of Alabama
• Grace Porter, Chilton County High School, University of Alabama
• Micah Pruitt, Shades Valley High School, University of Alabama in Huntsville
• Sierra Scoggin, Bayshore Christian School, University of South Alabama
• Brady Watson, Thorsby High School, University of South Alabama
• Brooks Weeks, Eufaula High School, University of Alabama at Birmingham
• Andrew Williams, Pell City High School, University of Alabama
Since its creation in 1989 with funds donated by shareholders, the Alabama Power Foundation has supported Alabama communities, educational institutions and nonprofits through more than 20,000 grants and scholarships using nonratepayer dollars. To learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation and its charitable initiatives, visit www.powerofgood.com.
