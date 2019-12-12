Alabama's State Department of Education voted to replace Common Core math standards on Thursday.
"Members voted to adopt a new set of mathematics standards that are poised to pave the way towards academic success for Alabama students," a press release read.
Suzanne Culbreth, former Alabama Teacher of the Year (2013), and member of the Math COS committee, said she believes the hard work and dedication that went in to developing the math standards will bode well for Alabama students and their educational achievement for years to come.
“We painstakingly researched, reviewed, and analyzed every single standard within the course of study. We accepted and revised our work based on public comment and suggestions from experts in math education,” Culbreth said. “These are Alabama standards, developed by Alabama educators, for Alabama students.”
Alabama joins eight other states that do not teach Common Core state standards, either because they never adopted or have since replaced or repealed it.
For more information from the ALSDE, click here.
