Analeigh Givens of Headland receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

Analeigh Givens hopes to return to her hometown of Headland one day to open an orthodontic practice.
“I want to be able to interact with and serve patients and families in the community that helped me and my dreams take shape,” Givens said. The 2020 graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy has gotten a boost in reaching this goal, thanks to her selection as one of 40 students awarded a scholarship from the Jimmy Rane Foundation this year. She will attend Auburn University in the fall, where she will major in biology.
“I cannot thank the Jimmy Rane Foundation enough for choosing me,” Givens said. “Because of this scholarship, I have the opportunity to attend the college of my dreams and the chance to achieve the goals I have set for myself.
Givens was an outstanding scholar at ACA, earning Highest Academic Average for three years and being selected as Valedictorian of her class. Other honors include being named as Miss Abbeville, Hugh O'Brien Youth Leadership Delegate, Abbeville Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, A Girl's Place Delegate, Henry County Youth Leadership Representative, Homecoming Attendant, ACA Science Fair Winner, and AISA District Science Fair Winner. Among her campus leadership roles, she served as president of the Student Government Association, captain of Varsity Basketball, co-captain of Varsity Cheerleader, president of the Prom Club, and she was also a member of the Foreign Language Club, Journalism Staff, Math Team, Yearbook Staff and Key Club.
Givens encourages other students to be persistent in seeking scholarship assistance. “The process of applying for the Jimmy Rane Foundation Scholarship was challenging, but if you want something enough, then you will do whatever it takes to get it,” she said.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The Foundation has awarded 462 college scholarships since it was established in 2000. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school. This year’s round of awards includes students from 12 states and represents the largest class of scholarship recipients since the foundation was established.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood Preserving Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the Foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. In keeping with COVID-19 large-event cancellations, the Foundation was unable to host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet where recipients are usually recognized. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the Foundation, now in its 20th year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date.
For more information, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org or you can find the Jimmy Rane Foundation on Facebook.
