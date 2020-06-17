Anna Murph of Eufaula receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

Anna Murph, a 2020 graduate of The Lakeside School, has several years ahead of her to reach her goal of becoming a lawyer. But when she does, she plans to choose a small town for her career, perhaps even her hometown of Eufaula.
“I value the close-knit community and support,” she said.
Murph will have help paying the educational costs needed to reach her dream, now that she’s been selected as a recipient of a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship. Murph is one of 40 students awarded scholarships by the Foundation this year. She will attend The University of Alabama in the fall and major in Political Science.
“When I learned I was a recipient of such a prestigious scholarship, I was ecstatic,” Murph said. “Because of this charitable foundation, I can focus solely on my future and grades instead of worrying about the financial burden I am placing on my family.”
At Lakeside, Murph was both a scholar and a leader. She earned a 4.1 weighted GPA and was active in campus organizations. She served as president of the Senior Class, president of the Senior Beta Club, president of the Spanish Club and president of the Homecoming Committee. She was also captain of the Varsity Basketball Team, captain of the Varsity Volleyball Team and captain of the Drama Club. In addition, she was involved in the Student Government Association, Big Chief/Little Chief Mentoring Program, Varsity Tennis Team, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honorary, Technology Team and Environmental Car Assembly Team. She also volunteered through First United Methodist Church Elevate. Among her honors, she was voted Junior Class Beauty and given the Senior Superlative "Most Athletic" Award.
“Through this scholarship application process I learned many key lessons such as how to prioritize my time, adhere to deadlines, and to never give up,” Murph said. “I am so thankful for the generosity this Foundation has shown me.”
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The Foundation has awarded 462 college scholarships since it was established in 2000. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school. This year’s round of awards includes students from 12 states and represents the largest class of scholarship recipients since the foundation was established.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc., traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the Foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. In keeping with COVID-19 large-event cancellations, the Foundation was unable to host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet where recipients are usually recognized. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the Foundation, now in its 20th year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date.
For more information, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org or you can find the Jimmy Rane Foundation on Facebook.
