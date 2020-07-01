Anujot Kaur receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

Adelphi University in New York will be getting one of Abbeville’s best students when Anujot Kaur enrolls as a freshman there this fall.
A 2020 graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy, Kaur hopes to stay in New York and work in a hospital after she completes a nursing degree. For now, she’s happy to have help paying the cost of her education, thanks to her selection as one of 40 students awarded a scholarship from the Jimmy Rane Foundation this year.
“This scholarship is extremely important for me to help relieve the financial burden for my parents, especially at this time,” Kaur said. “COVID-19 has affected my parents’ small business and has made it difficult as ever to pay expenses. Scholarship money can help me further my education in college without financially constraining my parents.”
Kaur excelled as a student at ACA and was also active in campus organizations, including serving as president of the Key Club, secretary of the Student Government Association, captain of the Academic Team, editor of the Yearbook Staff, president of the National Beta Club, and as student ambassador for the Alabama Chamber of Commerce. She was also selected as a delegate for Alabama Girls State, Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership, and A Girl’s Place. In addition, she participated in service projects for Safe Haven Animal Rescue and Kennel and Fostering Hope and served as a volunteer with Flowers Hospital and Henry County Health and Rehabilitation.
Kaur expressed her gratitude to the Foundation for her award. “I have been working my whole high school career for this scholarship and I am so happy that I am a recipient,” she said. “The Jimmy Rane Foundation is absolutely amazing for financially supporting students.”
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The Foundation has awarded 462 college scholarships since it was established in 2000. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school. This year’s round of awards includes students from 12 states and represents the largest class of scholarship recipients since the foundation was established.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood Preserving Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the Foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. In keeping with COVID-19 large-event cancellations, the Foundation was unable to host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet where recipients are usually recognized. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the Foundation, now in its 20th year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date.
For more information, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org or you can find the Jimmy Rane Foundation on Facebook.
