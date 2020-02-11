Area schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, to observe Presidents' Day.
Dothan City, Houston County, Dale County, Geneva County, Henry County, Daleville City, Ozark City, and Barbour County school systems closed for bad weather Thursday, Feb. 6, but have decided not to use the federal holiday as a makeup day.
Representatives from Dothan City and Houston County school systems indicated they would be announcing a weather makeup day at a later date, while Dale County Schools will be requesting a waiver.
Some school systems still have makeup days built into the calendar, but some schools may have to tack on a day to the back-end of the calendar unless districts receive a waiver from the State Department of Education.
