A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). Area students name to the list include:
Joel Smith of Eufaula, named to UA Dean’s List
Davis Adams of Headland, named to UA Dean’s List
Rebekah Ballard of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Sarah Beverly of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Hunter Blackmon of Troy, named to UA President’s List
Aleah Brown of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Timothy Brusuelas of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Nikolas Clark of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
William Cutts of Chancellor, named to UA Dean’s List
Amber Daum of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List
Jackson Dean of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Christian Delacruz of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List
Caroline Dozier of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Aniyia Elder of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Arianna Elkins of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Katherine Fountain of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Alicia Gallo of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Brooklyn Gillis of Kinston, named to UA Dean’s List
Jenna Gliedt of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Sasha Godfrey of Level Plains, named to UA Dean’s List
Samantha Green of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List
Caroline Hataway of Kinston, named to UA President’s List
Antonio Hodge of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Alexandria Jackson of Troy, named to UA President’s List
Allyson Jones of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Parker Jones of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
G'mia Mcglown of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
James Outlaw of Brundidge, named to UA Dean’s List
Mary Petranka of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Jared Ray of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
James Ryan of Brundidge, named to UA Dean’s List
Abigail Short of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Maggie Shorter of Eufaula, named to UA Dean’s List
Matthew Shumate of Columbia, named to UA President’s List
Jordan Sims of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Caroline Smith of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Katherine Spurlock of Clayton, named to UA Dean’s List
Bennett Stansell of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Elizabeth Todd of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Leanne Turner of Abbeville, named to UA President’s List
Stewart Tutor of Geneva, named to UA Dean’s List
Peter Whitehurst of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Taylor Adams of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List
Payton Arias of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Leah Ash of Brundidge, named to UA President’s List
Lucy Calton of Eufaula, named to UA Dean’s List
Kayla Carpenter of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Carson Christian of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Emily Church of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Carolyn Cowper of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Danielle Deal of Headland, named to UA Dean’s List
Marcelino Diaz of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Genesis Drake of Opp, named to UA President’s List
Nicholas Dulaney of Ozark, named to UA President’s List
Tracie Dunn of Ozark, named to UA President’s List
Jared Edge of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Morgan Feagin of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Emma Gaster of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Sydney Golden of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Christopher Goulart of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Alexandria Griffin of Ashford, named to UA Dean’s List
John Griffin of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Ashley Hanks of Hartford, named to UA President’s List
Hannah Harper of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Sally Hoffman of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Alexandria Holdbrooks of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Heaven Horne of Troy, named to UA Dean’s List
Katherine Hufham of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Kelby Hutchison of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Madison Jennings of Geneva, named to UA President’s List
James Kilgore of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Harrison Labanowski of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Carlie Lawrence of Headland, named to UA Dean’s List
Madison Le of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Ha Eun Lim of Madison, named to UA Dean’s List
Alexander Lund of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Amelia Marques of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Molly McAllister of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
John Mcallister of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Alexandra McDonough of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Dylan Mcknight of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Emily Murphy of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Emily Owen of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Christopher Owens of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Brooks Payne of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
James Phillips of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Alissa Priest of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Jackson Reeves of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Mathew Shawn Requijo of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Shelby Rhodes of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Elijah Sawyers of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Samuel Sheffield of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Thomas Speigner of Headland, named to UA Dean’s List
Maggie Taylor of Opp, named to UA Dean’s List
Jacie Thurman of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Brent Vallor of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Victoria VanBuskirk of Troy, named to UA President’s List
Thomas Walker of Headland, named to UA Dean’s List
Kearias Washington-Poole of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Jackson Wewers of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Ashley White of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
John Williams of Slocomb, named to UA President’s List
Shelby Wood of Skipperville, named to UA President’s List
Ivy Murphy of Newton, named to UA Dean’s List
Emily Stevens of Troy, named to UA Dean’s List
Ward Smith of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Rebecca Snellgrove of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Tavia Stanford of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List
Cody Rivera of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Raza Bajwa of Troy, named to UA President’s List
Jacob Barry of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Nathan Barry of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Robert Bowden of Coffee Springs, named to UA President’s List
William Bridges of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Anna Burrow of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Colton Carpenter of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Matthew Carpenter of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Sarah Chase of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Carlos Clark of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Audra Cotter of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Emily Daffron of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Emily Dawsey of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Collin Dean of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Lowry Edge of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Marissa Elkins of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Haley Everett of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Lana Fuqua of Abbeville, named to UA President’s List
Morgan Gallinger of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Andy Garcia of New Brockton, named to UA Dean’s List
Abbie Glass of Opp, named to UA Dean’s List
William Godwin of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Marilaine Granberry of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Lillie Harrison of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Emily Hayes of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List
Riley Hines of Fort Rucker, named to UA President’s List
Charles Hoekenga of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Annan Holland of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Sean Hunter of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Cheyanna Huston-McCrea of Daleville, named to UA President’s List
Robert Hutson of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Anna Jackson of Elba, named to UA Dean’s List
Bradley Johnson of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Marli Jones of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Rebecca Josey of Opp, named to UA Dean’s List
Jacey Kelley of Newton, named to UA President’s List
Chase Layton of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Jayson Lester of Opp, named to UA Dean’s List
Delaney Lynn of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Sierra Lynn of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Bobby Mahone of Eufaula, named to UA President’s List
Mary Miller of Donalsonville, named to UA Dean’s List
Allyson Mills of Geneva, named to UA Dean’s List
Michael Murray of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Nathaniel Olliff of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Sandra Patronas of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Tyler Pawlik of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Anna Payne of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Evin Peckham of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Faith Powell of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Tyler Rackley of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Ryder Richards of Midland City, named to UA Dean’s List
Victoria Riley of Ariton, named to UA Dean’s List
Benjamin Robinette of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Caroline Robinson of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Courtney Rogers of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Gabrielle Santora of Slocomb, named to UA President’s List
Benjamin Sellers of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Reegan Sizemore of Newton, named to UA Dean’s List
Julie Sommer of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Claire Sullivan of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Bradley Taylor of Midland City, named to UA President’s List
Conner Taylor of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Tomia Teague of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Carrie Tew of Slocomb, named to UA Dean’s List
Emily Trawick of Newville, named to UA President’s List
Zahra Vance of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Nicola Voss of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Abby Wells of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Charles Wildzunas of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Diamond Williams of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Matthew Winfrey of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Olivia-Ann Woodham of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Tessa Worley of Florala, named to UA President’s List
Samuel Smith of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Samantha Adams of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List
Megan Andrews of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Tristan Andrews of Eufaula, named to UA President’s List
Mack Atkins of Eufaula, named to UA Dean’s List
Rex Baxter of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Joshua Bedsole of Hartford, named to UA President’s List
Cora Bennett of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Diana Carolina Bermudez Ruiz of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Ainsley Bingham of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List
Macy Birge of Slocomb, named to UA President’s List
Harrison Burley of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List
Khaiah Burroughs of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Phillip Butterfield of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Canaan Coleman of Headland, named to UA President’s List
Veronica Cooper of Troy, named to UA President’s List
Katey Dalrymple of Chancellor, named to UA Dean’s List
Tianna Dawkins of Ozark, named to UA President’s List
Miguel Diaz of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
William Dixon of Eufaula, named to UA Dean’s List
Lauren Dorminey of Ozark, named to UA President’s List
Micah Dorsey of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Silas Dorsey of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Tionna Douglas of Troy, named to UA President’s List
Jamison Eubanks of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Emma Flournoy of Slocomb, named to UA President’s List
Mary Dean Fountain of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Daniel Garcia of Taylor, named to UA Dean’s List
Samuel Garcia of Daleville, named to UA President’s List
Kaitlyn Gibbons of Midland City, named to UA Dean’s List
William Giles of Troy, named to UA Dean’s List
Alison Glass of Kinston, named to UA President’s List
Kiara Griffin of Ariton, named to UA Dean’s List
William Griffin of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Korynn Hill of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Andrew Hodge of Ozark, named to UA President’s List
Emily Holland of Eufaula, named to UA Dean’s List
Jade Horstman of Jack, named to UA President’s List
Kenzie Hughes of Troy, named to UA President’s List
Mackenzie Hurst of Slocomb, named to UA Dean’s List
Madisyn Johnson of Troy, named to UA Dean’s List
Olivia Jones of Brantley, named to UA Dean’s List
Blake Jordan of Troy, named to UA Dean’s List
David Kelley of Ariton, named to UA President’s List
Natalie Kennedy of Brantley, named to UA Dean’s List
Alexis Kilcrease of Headland, named to UA President’s List
Jacob King of Opp, named to UA President’s List
William Lee of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Reid Leger of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Trace Locke of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Megan Ludlam of Abbeville, named to UA President’s List
Rebecca Martin of Webb, named to UA Dean’s List
Catherine Mcclimans of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Daniel Meisenheimer of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Lauren Mitchell of Florala, named to UA Dean’s List
Sarah Murray of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
William Page of New Brockton, named to UA Dean’s List
Colton Payne of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Emily Petranka of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Van Ponder of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Allison Register of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Dakarai Siler of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List
Le Asia Smith of Eufaula, named to UA Dean’s List
Robert Smith of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Ava Smolcic of Troy, named to UA Dean’s List
Malik Thomas of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Jaden Thomley of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Reagan Thorpe of Ashford, named to UA Dean’s List
Reagan Trujillo of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Emily Grace Turner of Luverne, named to UA Dean’s List
Donald Vardaman of Troy, named to UA President’s List
Joan Warner of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Hunter Welch of Enterprise (36330), named to UA President’s List
Lauren Wheeler of Dothan (36303), named to UA Dean’s List
James White of Midland City, named to UA Dean’s List
Bryan Whitehurst of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Raegan Windham of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List
Maycee Worley of Florala, named to UA President’s List
Ralston Wylly of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
McAllister Skeen of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Cetoria Stampley of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List
Ian Seales of Dothan, named to UA President’s List
Forrest Carnley of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Joseph Fanning of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.