A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). Area students name to the list include:

Joel Smith of Eufaula, named to UA Dean’s List

Davis Adams of Headland, named to UA Dean’s List

Rebekah Ballard of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Sarah Beverly of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Hunter Blackmon of Troy, named to UA President’s List

Aleah Brown of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Timothy Brusuelas of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Nikolas Clark of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

William Cutts of Chancellor, named to UA Dean’s List

Amber Daum of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List

Jackson Dean of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Christian Delacruz of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List

Caroline Dozier of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Aniyia Elder of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Arianna Elkins of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Katherine Fountain of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Alicia Gallo of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Brooklyn Gillis of Kinston, named to UA Dean’s List

Jenna Gliedt of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Sasha Godfrey of Level Plains, named to UA Dean’s List

Samantha Green of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List

Caroline Hataway of Kinston, named to UA President’s List

Antonio Hodge of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Alexandria Jackson of Troy, named to UA President’s List

Allyson Jones of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Parker Jones of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

G'mia Mcglown of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

James Outlaw of Brundidge, named to UA Dean’s List

Mary Petranka of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Jared Ray of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

James Ryan of Brundidge, named to UA Dean’s List

Abigail Short of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Maggie Shorter of Eufaula, named to UA Dean’s List

Matthew Shumate of Columbia, named to UA President’s List

Jordan Sims of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Caroline Smith of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Katherine Spurlock of Clayton, named to UA Dean’s List

Bennett Stansell of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Elizabeth Todd of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Leanne Turner of Abbeville, named to UA President’s List

Stewart Tutor of Geneva, named to UA Dean’s List

Peter Whitehurst of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Taylor Adams of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List

Payton Arias of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Leah Ash of Brundidge, named to UA President’s List

Lucy Calton of Eufaula, named to UA Dean’s List

Kayla Carpenter of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Carson Christian of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Emily Church of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Carolyn Cowper of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Danielle Deal of Headland, named to UA Dean’s List

Marcelino Diaz of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Genesis Drake of Opp, named to UA President’s List

Nicholas Dulaney of Ozark, named to UA President’s List

Tracie Dunn of Ozark, named to UA President’s List

Jared Edge of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Morgan Feagin of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Emma Gaster of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Sydney Golden of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Christopher Goulart of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Alexandria Griffin of Ashford, named to UA Dean’s List

John Griffin of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Ashley Hanks of Hartford, named to UA President’s List

Hannah Harper of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Sally Hoffman of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Alexandria Holdbrooks of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Heaven Horne of Troy, named to UA Dean’s List

Katherine Hufham of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Kelby Hutchison of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Madison Jennings of Geneva, named to UA President’s List

James Kilgore of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Harrison Labanowski of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Carlie Lawrence of Headland, named to UA Dean’s List

Madison Le of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Ha Eun Lim of Madison, named to UA Dean’s List

Alexander Lund of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Amelia Marques of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Molly McAllister of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

John Mcallister of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Alexandra McDonough of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Dylan Mcknight of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Emily Murphy of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Emily Owen of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Christopher Owens of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Brooks Payne of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

James Phillips of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Alissa Priest of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Jackson Reeves of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Mathew Shawn Requijo of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Shelby Rhodes of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Elijah Sawyers of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Samuel Sheffield of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Thomas Speigner of Headland, named to UA Dean’s List

Maggie Taylor of Opp, named to UA Dean’s List

Jacie Thurman of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Brent Vallor of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Victoria VanBuskirk of Troy, named to UA President’s List

Thomas Walker of Headland, named to UA Dean’s List

Kearias Washington-Poole of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Jackson Wewers of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Ashley White of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

John Williams of Slocomb, named to UA President’s List

Shelby Wood of Skipperville, named to UA President’s List

Ivy Murphy of Newton, named to UA Dean’s List

Emily Stevens of Troy, named to UA Dean’s List

Ward Smith of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Rebecca Snellgrove of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Tavia Stanford of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List

Cody Rivera of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Raza Bajwa of Troy, named to UA President’s List

Jacob Barry of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Nathan Barry of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Robert Bowden of Coffee Springs, named to UA President’s List

William Bridges of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Anna Burrow of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Colton Carpenter of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Matthew Carpenter of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Sarah Chase of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Carlos Clark of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Audra Cotter of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Emily Daffron of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Emily Dawsey of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Collin Dean of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Lowry Edge of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Marissa Elkins of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Haley Everett of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Lana Fuqua of Abbeville, named to UA President’s List

Morgan Gallinger of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Andy Garcia of New Brockton, named to UA Dean’s List

Abbie Glass of Opp, named to UA Dean’s List

William Godwin of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Marilaine Granberry of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Lillie Harrison of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Emily Hayes of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List

Riley Hines of Fort Rucker, named to UA President’s List

Charles Hoekenga of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Annan Holland of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Sean Hunter of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Cheyanna Huston-McCrea of Daleville, named to UA President’s List

Robert Hutson of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Anna Jackson of Elba, named to UA Dean’s List

Bradley Johnson of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Marli Jones of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Rebecca Josey of Opp, named to UA Dean’s List

Jacey Kelley of Newton, named to UA President’s List

Chase Layton of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Jayson Lester of Opp, named to UA Dean’s List

Delaney Lynn of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Sierra Lynn of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Bobby Mahone of Eufaula, named to UA President’s List

Mary Miller of Donalsonville, named to UA Dean’s List

Allyson Mills of Geneva, named to UA Dean’s List

Michael Murray of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Nathaniel Olliff of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Sandra Patronas of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Tyler Pawlik of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Anna Payne of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Evin Peckham of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Faith Powell of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Tyler Rackley of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Ryder Richards of Midland City, named to UA Dean’s List

Victoria Riley of Ariton, named to UA Dean’s List

Benjamin Robinette of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Caroline Robinson of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Courtney Rogers of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Gabrielle Santora of Slocomb, named to UA President’s List

Benjamin Sellers of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Reegan Sizemore of Newton, named to UA Dean’s List

Julie Sommer of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Claire Sullivan of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Bradley Taylor of Midland City, named to UA President’s List

Conner Taylor of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Tomia Teague of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Carrie Tew of Slocomb, named to UA Dean’s List

Emily Trawick of Newville, named to UA President’s List

Zahra Vance of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Nicola Voss of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Abby Wells of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Charles Wildzunas of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Diamond Williams of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Matthew Winfrey of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Olivia-Ann Woodham of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Tessa Worley of Florala, named to UA President’s List

Samuel Smith of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Samantha Adams of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List

Megan Andrews of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Tristan Andrews of Eufaula, named to UA President’s List

Mack Atkins of Eufaula, named to UA Dean’s List

Rex Baxter of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Joshua Bedsole of Hartford, named to UA President’s List

Cora Bennett of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Diana Carolina Bermudez Ruiz of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Ainsley Bingham of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List

Macy Birge of Slocomb, named to UA President’s List

Harrison Burley of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List

Khaiah Burroughs of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Phillip Butterfield of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Canaan Coleman of Headland, named to UA President’s List

Veronica Cooper of Troy, named to UA President’s List

Katey Dalrymple of Chancellor, named to UA Dean’s List

Tianna Dawkins of Ozark, named to UA President’s List

Miguel Diaz of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

William Dixon of Eufaula, named to UA Dean’s List

Lauren Dorminey of Ozark, named to UA President’s List

Micah Dorsey of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Silas Dorsey of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Tionna Douglas of Troy, named to UA President’s List

Jamison Eubanks of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Emma Flournoy of Slocomb, named to UA President’s List

Mary Dean Fountain of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Daniel Garcia of Taylor, named to UA Dean’s List

Samuel Garcia of Daleville, named to UA President’s List

Kaitlyn Gibbons of Midland City, named to UA Dean’s List

William Giles of Troy, named to UA Dean’s List

Alison Glass of Kinston, named to UA President’s List

Kiara Griffin of Ariton, named to UA Dean’s List

William Griffin of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Korynn Hill of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Andrew Hodge of Ozark, named to UA President’s List

Emily Holland of Eufaula, named to UA Dean’s List

Jade Horstman of Jack, named to UA President’s List

Kenzie Hughes of Troy, named to UA President’s List

Mackenzie Hurst of Slocomb, named to UA Dean’s List

Madisyn Johnson of Troy, named to UA Dean’s List

Olivia Jones of Brantley, named to UA Dean’s List

Blake Jordan of Troy, named to UA Dean’s List

David Kelley of Ariton, named to UA President’s List

Natalie Kennedy of Brantley, named to UA Dean’s List

Alexis Kilcrease of Headland, named to UA President’s List

Jacob King of Opp, named to UA President’s List

William Lee of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Reid Leger of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Trace Locke of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Megan Ludlam of Abbeville, named to UA President’s List

Rebecca Martin of Webb, named to UA Dean’s List

Catherine Mcclimans of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Daniel Meisenheimer of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Lauren Mitchell of Florala, named to UA Dean’s List

Sarah Murray of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

William Page of New Brockton, named to UA Dean’s List

Colton Payne of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Emily Petranka of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Van Ponder of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Allison Register of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Dakarai Siler of Ozark, named to UA Dean’s List

Le Asia Smith of Eufaula, named to UA Dean’s List

Robert Smith of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Ava Smolcic of Troy, named to UA Dean’s List

Malik Thomas of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Jaden Thomley of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Reagan Thorpe of Ashford, named to UA Dean’s List

Reagan Trujillo of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Emily Grace Turner of Luverne, named to UA Dean’s List

Donald Vardaman of Troy, named to UA President’s List

Joan Warner of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Hunter Welch of Enterprise (36330), named to UA President’s List

Lauren Wheeler of Dothan (36303), named to UA Dean’s List

James White of Midland City, named to UA Dean’s List

Bryan Whitehurst of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Raegan Windham of Enterprise, named to UA President’s List

Maycee Worley of Florala, named to UA President’s List

Ralston Wylly of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

McAllister Skeen of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Cetoria Stampley of Dothan, named to UA Dean’s List

Ian Seales of Dothan, named to UA President’s List

Forrest Carnley of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

Joseph Fanning of Enterprise, named to UA Dean’s List

