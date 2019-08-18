Ariton School has added a new gym to its campus.
The Ariton School Gymnasium dedication was held Sunday. Dozens attended the ceremony and got a look at the new building constructed next to the stadium across the street from the K-12 school.
The gym is the latest development in the history of the school. In the early 1900s, a two-story wooden building was built on the current Ariton School campus.
In 1923, the wooden school burned and was replaced by a brick building that opened in 1924. A new elementary building was added about 1979 to accommodate increased enrollment.
In 2000, the 1924 building was demolished and replaced with the current Ariton High School. In 2013, eight classrooms were added to the elementary department and a greenhouse was added to the agri-science department.
The gym is the latest project to be completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.