An Ashford High School student recently earned a prestigious national scholarship.
Savannah Fleming, from Webb, was one of 106 students across the United States to be selected for the 2020 Horatio Alger National Scholarship, which is a need-based award.
Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. "recognizes outstanding students, who, in the face of great adversity, have exhibited a commitment to continuing their education and serving the greater good," a press release stated.
Awarded Scholars come from households with an average income of $17,675 per year yet maintain an average GPA of 3.84 and are heavily involved in their communities. They will receive $25,000 to apply toward educational costs of the college or university of their choice. In addition, they will travel to Washington, D.C., in April to meet fellow scholars and the Horatio Alger members who fund the scholarship programs – dedicated civic, corporate and cultural leaders including Rob Lowe, Reba McEntire, Jewel Kilcher, and others.
The Horatio Alger Association administers one of the nation’s largest privately funded, need-based college financial aid programs, having awarded more than $180 million in scholarships to more than 27,000 deserving students since 1984.
