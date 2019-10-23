Barbour County Schools is the lowest-scoring district out of 138 in Alabama with a 60 “D” report card score.
Additionally, it is the only district with all of its schools receiving “F” letter grades.
While most schools in the state -- and the state itself -- improved scores since the implementation of the report card grading system, Barbour County Schools has lost two points overall.
Its lowest-scored indicator was in the area of “College and Career Readiness” with a 12.5% score, down from nearly 25% in the 2015-2016 year. The indicator uses graduate rate metrics and rate of graduates who are determined to be college and career ready. To be college and career ready, according to the state of Alabama, a student must meet one of the following:
>> Make a benchmark score on any section of the ACT test, the ACT WorkKeys, or earn a qualifying score on an AP or IB exam
>> Have an approved college transcript or postsecondary credit while in high school
>> Accepted for enlistment into the military
>> Have an approved industry credential
Its graduate rate, which contributed to the readiness factor, dipped from 85% to 77%. Its academic achievement and academic growth didn’t change much with a 31 and 70, respectively.
Its scores in chronic absenteeism, which shows a percentage of students who were had 15 or more unexcused absences, decreased from 35% in 2017-2018 to 28%. The district also saw improvement in “Progress in English Language Proficiency,” which is currently at 52%.
Information from the state report card shows that 16% of students at all the schools are reading proficient, 12% are proficient in science, and only 10% are proficient in math.
The school board and Superintendent Matthew Alexander came under fire from concerned parents in December of last year for being without a certified math teacher for students in grades 7-12. Instead, students were learning through an online “access learning” class during the entire first semester of school.
Calls to Alexander’s office were unreturned. It is unclear if the system has obtained a math teacher for its intermediate and high schools.
Individual scores compared with last year’s numbers are as follows:
>> Barbour County High, 58; 2017-2018, 62
>> Barbour County Intermediate, 59; 2017-2018, 56
>> Barbour County Primary, 57; 2017-2018, 56
