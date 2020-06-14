Sarah Thompson and Mary White, both of Dothan, Katie Hanners of Newton and Joshua Lewis of Ramer achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the Spring 2020 semester.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
