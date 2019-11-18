All full-time Dothan City School employees will be receiving Christmas bonuses this year.
The school board Monday night unanimously approved a one-time $500 bonus for all full-time certified professionals employed by the system and a one-time $250 bonus for all full-time support employees.
“It’s a way to say thank you,” School Superintendent Phyllis Edwards said. “I kept thinking how do we tell everybody that we appreciate them and you know wanting to keep people with us and not leave and you know, I wish it could be a lot more.”
Chief Financial Officer Mike Manuel estimates that the bonuses will amount to approximately $750,000 across roughly 1,100 employees who are employed as of Nov. 18 part of the Alabama retirement system including taxes. The money will come from local funds out of the system’s operating balance.
“It is costly, but I really think that if we’re going to get back to being one of the best systems that we need to let our people know that we appreciate them, that we value them,” Edwards said.
The bonuses should be dispersed sometime in December, at the halfway mark of the new school year and in time for Christmas.
The school system has experienced some difficulty recruiting instructors in math and science and special education teachers, similar to many Alabama schools.
Manuel said that the one-time lump sum will have an impact on the general fund, but that the school system will still retain over one month’s operating balance, as required by law.
Other action items:
» The board passed a board policy regarding funds for school-affiliated organizations 5 to 1 with board member Chris Maddox casting the dissenting vote.
» The board unanimously passed an agreement with Trane to execute an energy services contract at $11.9 million. Last month, the board approved a bond for that amount.
