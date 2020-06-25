Brooklyn Nall of Headland receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

“All I have ever wanted to do is help children,” said Brooklyn Nall, a 2020 graduate of Headland High School. “That is why I have always wanted to be a lawyer, specifically a family lawyer, so that I could help children who are unable to help themselves. I know that in order to do so effectively, I will have to stay steadfast and focused through many years of college education.”
Nall’s selection as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar will provide much-need resources in pursuing this dream. Nall is among 40 students being awarded scholarships from the Foundation this year. She will attend Auburn University and major in Pre-Law.
In high school, Nall earned a 4.25 weighted GPA and was also active in campus and community organizations. She served as vice president of the Student Government Association and editor of the Yearbook Staff. In addition, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Henry County Youth Leadership, National Peanut Festival Junior Fair Board and Wiregrass Church Youth Leadership Team. She was also a Spark Theater Company Intern and Alabama Girls State delegate. Among her honors, she was recognized with Headland High School Gold Award, Presidential Award for Academic Excellence, Highest English Average Award, Teacher’s Choice Award, Junior Theater Festival All-Star Winner and Alabama Youth Theater Experience All-Star Winner.
Nall expressed her appreciation to the Foundation for helping her make her dreams come true. “When I received a call around then from an unknown number, I had no idea that I was about to receive some of the best news and an answered prayer,” Nall said.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The Foundation has awarded 462 college scholarships since it was established in 2000. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school. This year’s round of awards includes students from 12 states and represents the largest class of scholarship recipients since the foundation was established.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood Preserving Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the Foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. In keeping with COVID-19 large-event cancellations, the Foundation was unable to host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet where recipients are usually recognized. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the Foundation, now in its 20th year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date.
For more information, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org or you can find the Jimmy Rane Foundation on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.