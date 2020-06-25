Bryant receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

“Scholarship money means a lot to me, and it allows me to pursue my goals without having to worry about financial stress,” Colton Bryant said about the news of his Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship. The 2020 graduate of Abbeville High School is thankful to be among 40 students awarded scholarships from the Foundation this year. He plans to attend Auburn University and major in microbiology and bacteriology.
Over the next few years, Bryant will focus on a career in medicine and hopes to study orthopedic surgery at the University of Alabama in Birmingham.
Bryant earned a 4.23 weighted GPA in high school, and his honors include being selected for the DAR Good Citizenship Award and earning a second-place finish in the HOSA Future Health Professionals Medical Reading Competition. He also received a Bryant-Jordan Student Scholar Award. In addition, Bryant served as president of the Future Farmers of America, president of the HOSA Future Health Professionals, Secretary of Abbeville Young and Adult Farmers, and as a member of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce Youth Ambassadors. He has also been an active member and volunteer at Abbeville First Baptist Church.
“Scholarships applications sometimes feel as if they are very time consuming and tedious,” he said. “However, they allow me to examine myself and reevaluate my goals.” For students planning to attend college, Bryant recommended, “Apply for every scholarship you can. You can’t get a scholarship if you never apply for it. The worst thing you can be told is no.”
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The Foundation has awarded 462 college scholarships since it was established in 2000. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school. This year’s round of awards includes students from 12 states and represents the largest class of scholarship recipients since the foundation was established.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood Preserving Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the Foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. In keeping with COVID-19 large-event cancellations, the Foundation was unable to host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet where recipients are usually recognized. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the Foundation, now in its 20th year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date.
For more information, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org or you can find the Jimmy Rane Foundation on Facebook.
