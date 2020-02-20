More than 5,000 Southeast Alabama 8th graders descended on Dothan’s fairgrounds this week to learn about career opportunities in the region.
Event organizers say it’s important to start career awareness at an early age so students are better prepared for the tough decisions they’ll inevitably face before leaving high school.
“We choose eighth graders because eighth graders are about to set their trajectory for high school and decide what kind of direction they want to go in, whether it’s heavy on academics or heavy on career tech or a mix of both,” Southeast Worlds of Work project manager Melanie Hill said. “They come out here and they really do get ideas of what they would like to see and be and that kind of helps them set what they’re going to take in high school.”
The regional council selected 11 “worlds” representing the industries prevalent in the southeast -- construction, health sciences, hospitality, manufacturing, media/technology, public service, transportation/logistics, utilities, aviation, agriculture, and automotive.
The 5th annual Southeast WOW is not a typical career fair designed to recruit potential employees. Rather, representatives from 62 companies and colleges presented activities representing their companies or programs to facilitate engagement with a younger crowd. Vendors are called “world operators.”
The volunteer-driven event allows students to get a peek about what they’d be doing on certain career paths.
Flowers Hospital, which took title for Best World Operator, had the latest in surgical technology on display not only for students to see, but also for them to use. The robot is called the Da Vinci and surgeons use it for minimally-invasive procedures by operating it using a viewfinder. Procedures with the robotic technology were less painful and resulted in less healing time.
“We letting them use it because we want them to get excited about the idea of working in surgery,” Katrina Mansfield-Davis, Flowers' Surgical Technology Program director, said.
Flowers’ presence at the event was to teach students about surgical technologists and the wide range of opportunity in health science fields where jobs are easy to find.
“Surgical technologists assist doctors to make their jobs easier and help them to have good surgical outcomes,” Mansfield-Davis said.
Other booths allowed students to try their hands at sewing together an incision on a pigs foot, while others had CPR dummies for students to practice chest compressions. The National Guard had a punching bag while Wallace’s Criminal Justice Department taught students how to take their own fingerprints.
Emmy Mixson, an Andalusia Junior High School student, said she learned how electricity is generated at the utility “world,” but was most affected by the criminal justice booth.
“It was really interesting just to see how that whole system operates and how much detail is put into court cases,” Mixson said, adding that her resolve to pursue law school was only strengthened by the day’s activities.
Her friend Cindy Williams, another Andalusia student, was getting ready to leave the event after hours of meandering through the different exhibitions. Williams said the different companies displayed definitely had her thinking about her career choices, although her leaning is toward cosmetology.
Representatives from Wallace’s cosmetology program showed Williams how to style hair using a flat iron and wig and taught her about different pigments used in lipstick.
Tonya Holland, Houston County School’s career coach, has been involved with the event since its inception.
“We focus on showing the kids businesses and industries in our area that you don’t necessarily have to have a four-year degree to attain,” Holland said.
Holland says she has already seen how the expo’s demonstrations can inspire a student’s career path, and Hill added they will soon be able to loosely track the impact of the program.
The event's purpose is, in part, to help create a pipeline to job opportunities already in the area. In four years, it is anticipated that Alabama will have an additional 500,000 jobs available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.