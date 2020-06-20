Chaeli White of Shorterville receives Jimmy Rane Foundation Scholarship

Chaeli White hopes to one day earn a master’s degree in Criminal Justice and land her dream job with the Federal Bureau of Investigation or become a U.S. Air Marshal. Her first stop will be enrolling at Wallace College this fall to begin her pursuit of an undergraduate degree in the same field.
The Shorterville student will have help paying her educational costs, thanks to her selection as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar. White is one of 40 students awarded a scholarship from the Foundation this year.
“I am beyond honored to have been chosen, as I realize there are many deserving students,” White said. “The Jimmy Rane Scholarship is a prestigious award, and I sincerely count it a blessing and a great accomplishment to receive this award.”
She added, “My parents were ecstatic and so very relieved that they would have some help funding my education.”
A 2020 graduate of Abbeville High School, White served as captain of the Marching Band Color Guard, vice president of the Future Business Leaders of America, vice president of Future Farmers of America, and officer of Royal Generation Youth Group. She was a member of the Student Government Association, Health Occupations Students of America, Beta Club and 4-H Club. She has also been recognized in Farm City Essay Award and Peanut Essay competitions.
She is thankful to have help to take her next step. “Scholarship money plays a huge part in my college plans as I would receive little to no financial aid,” White said. She encourages other students applying for scholarships not to give up. “Keep pushing because it will be worth it in the end,” she said.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The Foundation has awarded 462 college scholarships since it was established in 2000. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school. This year’s round of awards includes students from 12 states and represents the largest class of scholarship recipients since the foundation was established.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood Preserving Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the Foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors.
In keeping with COVID-19 large-event cancellations, the Foundation was unable to host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet where recipients are usually recognized. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the Foundation, now in its 20th year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date.
For more information, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org or you can find the Jimmy Rane Foundation on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.