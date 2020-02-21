Shortly after schools celebrated their annual hump day – "Day 100" – top officials are already looking forward to the next year.
Calendars are being reviewed; high school scheduling is always an issue as schools try to make room for college and vocational courses that are now a staple of high school schedules, and schools look to recruitment during a time period when schools are struggling to find math, science, and special education teachers.
Dothan City Schools is looking at a start date of Aug. 6 for students (Aug. 3 for staff members), fall break on Oct. 12-14, a full week off for Thanksgiving on Nov. 23-27, and two weeks off for winter break from Dec. 23 to Jan. 6. Spring break is scheduled for March 15-19 with May 27 being the last day of school for students (May 28 for other 9-10 month employees).
Dothan High School Principal Bill Singleton told the board the teachers at his school are favoring moving from a 4x8 block schedule to a 4x4 blended block schedule to cut down on students’ confusion about classes, and structure the school days more similarly to college courses. Support classes would still be taught year-round, but other courses could be taught in each semester.
A 4x4 schedule would also help align DCS with surrounding school districts.
Superintendent Phyllis Edwards is asking the school board to approve the calendar and a proposed $5,000 signing bonus to offer to special education, math, and science teachers in order to be more competitive with other school systems. The bonus was previously $2,000.
The district is also continuing to look at school improvements. Notably, the school is looking at a contract with Ingenius Culinary Concepts to renovate the current Dothan Preparatory Academy’s lunchroom with a variety seating concept that includes tables, booths, and chairs and custom-designed graphic signage. The design and renovation would cost the system an estimated $155,000.
The contract also includes consulting services to improve the number of students eating meals with staff training and processes that would essentially help students get through the lunch line more quickly, in addition to social media marketing and website development.
Head Start Director Denise Vincent also reported recently that Head Start has filed its application for a competitive grant that funds the vast majority of the program. Vincent has informed 67 employees staffed with Head Start, which operates in Dothan for students zoned for Dothan City Schools and Houston County Schools, that the district is longer guaranteed automatic funding for the program after it lost its status last year and now must compete nationally.
The program has met all requirements for the grant and Vincent is confident the program will win the federal grant administered through the Office of Head Start.
The program depends on funds from the Administration for Children and Families to fund 80 percent of its program. The grant requires that 20 percent match comes from local funds. Last year, more than $660,000 came from local funding.
On Monday, the school system will vote on the 2020-2021 calendar, the $5,000 signing bonus, the contract to re-design the DPA cafeteria, and choose the new Chief School Financial Officer for the school system, a position vacated by Mike Manuel at the end of last year.
The meeting is Monday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. at its central office boardroom inside the Dothan Early Education Center on Honeysuckle Rd.
Chalk Talk, an education notebook compiled by education beat reporter Sable Riley, appears in the Dothan Eagle and at DothanEagle.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.