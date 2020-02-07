Flu season could be peaking in Alabama, particularly in the southeastern region. Based on state and national statistics, children seem to be especially susceptible to contracting the illness this year, as compared to years past.
A recent report by the Alabama Department of Public Health shows a sharp increase in flu cases in the last week of January, after rates of influenza-like illness (ILI) cases dropped in the first two weeks of 2020.
In fact, last week Alabama saw a 41% increase compared to the week before statewide to 9.04%. The trend is true nationwide as well, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
In the week ending on Feb. 1, 43 influenza or ILI outbreak(s) were reported. One outbreak caused the entire Opp City School system to close for two days last week shortly after another west Alabama school system closed. Several other individual schools closed as well.
The southeastern region of Alabama continues to be hit the hardest with 12.6% of all doctor visits due to ILI cases, meaning about one in eight patients were seen for flu-related symptoms from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1.
“Overall, hospitalization rates nationally remain similar to what has been seen at this time during recent seasons, but rates among children and young adults are higher at this time than in recent seasons,” ADPH reports.
The CDC noted that 53% of flu-positive specimens reported by public health laboratories were among persons less than 25 years of age and only 12% were from persons aged 65 years and older.
Of the 68 influenza-associated pediatric deaths nationally occurring during the 2019-2020 season and reported to CDC, 66% were associated with influenza B viruses, and eight had a lineage determined; all were B/ Victoria viruses. Thirty-four percent were associated with influenza A viruses, and 13 were subtyped; all were A (H1N1) viruses.
Fourteen influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported nationwide during the fourth week of January (week ending Jan. 25).
No influenza-associated pediatric deaths occurring during the 2019-2020 season have been reported in Alabama.
In the last six years prior to the current flu season, activity peaked in February 15 times, although activity can last as late as May.
Health officials continue to advise people sick with the flu to stay home until fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medications like Tylenol and Motrin, and to wash hands frequently with soap and water.
It’s also not too late to get the flu shot at a local pharmacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.