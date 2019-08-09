“Back in my day, we used to have to walk five miles to school in 100 degree weather, in five feet of snow, in rain, all kinds of weather conditions,” says my grandfather, and probably yours, too, if he’s still alive.
Back in the day, our parents and grandparents had to deal with all sorts of exaggerated turmoil we can’t imagine today… and likely don’t want to. I can’t walk 10 minutes down the road without my bad knee giving me trouble.
But no generation is without its obstacles. No, children today don’t have to go out to the back of the schoolhouse and cut firewood for the school’s only furnace to avoid hypothermia, but they are faced with an arguably more prominent and inconvenient aggravation.
School shootings have become a sadly common occurrence in the great “united” states. Students and teachers may not have to grudge through the mud to get to school, but they do have to be burdened with an anxiety-induced vigilance that can take a toll on their mental health.
It took a long time for schools in the South to adapt to social progress, technology, and research-backed standards of learning. Change is often resisted by the masses, especially in the South, but safety in schools should not be one of those areas.
Secure vestibules at the city schools and several other safety initiatives started by the Dothan Police Department as part of a comprehensive plan are helping to give students, teachers, and faculty peace of mind.
The city of Dothan commissioners, school district, and police department should be commended on pioneering a school safety plan and executing it with no direction from the state and intelligent and minimal funding.
The physical improvements and aggressive safety policies are a worthy cost and should be a welcomed inconvenience to the community at large.
