There are many ways people support the school system in addition to their tax dollars.
Private donations to Dothan City Schools and community investments into programs amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars every year.
The fundraising by the Wolf Pack Band Boosters supports half of the Dothan High School band program’s annual budget – matching the school system’s contribution.
Adoption of the recent LeanStream crowdfunding software allows individuals and organizations to support “needs” that arise within the school system. In less than a week after it was posted, $2,000 was raised to pay off lunch debt at school year’s end – an act that ended the alternative lunch program.
Donations are not a reliable stream of income to support and maintain programs, but they’re a good way for people, churches, organizations, or businesses to earmark their contributions so that money goes to things they care about.
In addition to ongoing relationships with community partners, these are just a few donations recently received by the board of education:
• $2,100 by Mike D. Schmitz to be used for the DPA wrestling program.
• $1,200 by Emily Heersink to be used to purchase books for the media center at Girard Intermediate School.
• $2,000 by Imagine Learning Incorporated to be used for instructional, classroom use at Girard Primary School.
• $4,500 by Wiregrass Ministries, Inc. to be used for general education, field trips, and supplies at Jerry Lee Faine.
• $2,000 by Academy of Health Science to be used for Biomedical Science at Dothan High School.
• $2,000 by Biomedical Science Proposal to be used for Biomedical Science at Dothan City Schools.
• $1,645 by State of Alabama Representative Jeff Sorrells to be used to purchase Sibme Video for Highlands Elementary.
• $2,700 by Ben and Shayne Slingluff to be used to purchase a storage building for Girard Primary School.
• $4,350 by Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce to be used for the purchase of school t-shirts for Girard Primary School.
• $15,000 by Sen. Donnie Chesteen to be used for the Dothan Technology Center.
The Dothan City School Board will hold their next board meeting on Monday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. in their new boardroom, which is in the auditorium of the Dothan Early Education Center on Honeysuckle Road.
They are expected to accept bids for the new elevators inside Carver and Dothan Prep and for the renovations for classroom space at DPA’s cantina building.
They will also vote on requesting ownership of all remaining school properties.
Other notes:
• The flu continues to circulate heavily in the Wiregrass, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
A message from the Center for Disease Control: “The flu season is just getting started; elevated flu activity is expected to continue for weeks. It’s not too late to get vaccinated. Flu vaccination is the best way to reduce the risk from flu and its potentially serious complications.”
• The Houston County School Board will meet on Monday, Dec. 16, at 5 p.m.
