When the two longtime rivalry high schools joined together, a student committee from both schools was formed to facilitate compromise and make important decisions that would guide the consolidation and new history of the school.
Together, they recommended a name, mascot, and colors for the city’s now lone public high school.
The students made history when they presented the Dothan High School Wolves at the Dothan City School’s Jan. 22 board meeting.
But the work wasn’t over yet. Students were tasked with fine-tuning their decision to enliven the spirit of the Wolves. They combined elements of Northview’s and Dothan High’s alma mater and helped make decisions regarding branding.
During the presentation of the official logos, school officials erroneously reported that the branding would be “trademarked” by Dothan High School. However, that has been found not to be the case.
Local lifestyle and collegiate-wear brand ScreenTech, in Dothan, owns the Dothan Wolves logo.
According to owner Shannon Collins, school officials asked his experienced staff to create logos for them using the new wolf mascot and approved colors. The company created and presented a collegiate-style guide to the committee and gained its approval.
ScreenTech is in the process of obtaining copyright for the Wolves logo as its intellectual property.
“(Dothan City Schools) asked us to do that; the school district is usually not in the business of policing their own logo,” Collins said. “In brand building, you want to make sure to keep their logo as it is intended.”
Collins said the process to obtain the logo as its intellectual process it to protect his staff’s work and provide a benefit to the school.
“We’re all in a good partnership with the school systems,” he said. “It took a lot of hours we donated to create this. We want to help protect it. If you start distorting it and changing the colors, it can hurt the brand. We want more and more people to use those logos and we want the community behind that school.”
School-affiliated organizations and booster clubs must submit a request to ScreenTech in order to use any of the images it created for Dothan High School.
“We haven’t told anyone you can’t do this or that,” Collins said. “It is a mark that is going through the copyright process. (School officials) want to make sure it is protected for Dothan City Schools and that is foremost in anything we do.”
To request to use any of the logos associated with the Wolves, including the signature “D” design or wolf head, interested parties can submit their designs to info@screentech1.com.
Next Week:
- Wallace Community College is re-opening its Veterans Center in the science building room 207. The space has been re-designed to serve its purpose of being a place for veterans to meet and connect. The center offers transition and education counseling support resources, study area, mini computer lab, and lounge area. The grand re-opening will take place Nov. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
- Wallace Community College is celebrating the 50-year anniversary of its associate degree nursing program, which began in 1969, on Nov. 7. Alumni are invited to visit, reminisce, and see the largest state-of-the-art nursing and allied health education programs offered in the Wiregrass from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Heersink Family Health Science Building.
- Troy University’s Dothan Campus will celebrate Homecoming next week with a picnic and a decoration contest. The annual picnic, sponsored by the Student Government Association, takes place Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In addition to free food, the event includes games, activities and tents set up in the Dothan Campus main quad.
- The SGA is also sponsoring a Homecoming decoration competition between departments on campus. The winning department will be chosen Thursday, Nov. 7. The Dothan Campus will also have a tailgating tent at the Trojans’ Nov. 9 Homecoming game against Georgia Southern.
