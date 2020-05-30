The end of the school year has been a tough road to navigate for graduating high school students whose senior year has been upended by unfortunate circumstances surrounding a global health pandemic.
But, the city’s two high schools, Northview and Dothan, combining last fall posed another hurdle for Dothan High School’s Class of 2020.
Four Dothan High School students – Madison Houston, Catherine Nguyen, Erin Holman, and Abby Armstrong – graduating with top honors talked to the Eagle about how the two major events have shaped their transformational school year.
“Nervous” was the word that came to mind as each student remembered how they felt as the 2019-2020 school year approached.
One student opted to remove herself from the new setting altogether as she feared steering new territory would distract her from her studies.
“I didn’t want to really chance it. I wanted my senior year laid out for me and easygoing,” Houston, class valedictorian, said. “I didn’t want the chaos, so I’m glad I chose the route that I did.”
Her high school counselor helped guide Houston on a path to dual-enrolling with Wallace Community College, where she earned college and high school credits.
While she was taking courses at Wallace, she still enjoyed participating in school-sponsored clubs and activities.
Nguyen, who also earned the valedictorian title, said apprehension of attending the merged school faded shortly after school started.
“I expected it to be more divided, but we all just wanted to graduate and have fun, so that’s what we did,” she said.
The student body was larger, which provided more opportunities for extra curricular activities and courses. Holman, a class salutatorian, said it also provided more competition for getting cast in school plays.
Drama rehearsals turned out to be her favorite part of the new Dothan High.
“They were always very energetic and hectic, but I loved them,” Holman said.
Nguyen said her best memories will be attending football games and cheering on the Wolves while taking photos for the yearbook. Its pages will show the memories of the Class of 2020, but many milestone senior celebrations will be noticeably absent from the book – another toll of the coronavirus.
“I’m definitely going to miss having prom. Even though it’s just a dance, it’s what everyone talks about when they graduate and it’s going to be something I really wished I could have done,” Nguyen said.
School officials say prom will not be able to take place under current circumstances, which require social distancing to avoid contracting the potentially fatal virus. The current climate has also ruled out a traditional graduation ceremony.
“It feels surreal. You feel like you should be at school counting down the days. It feels kind of backwards,” Houston said. “But at the same time, I’m so grateful. I’m just happy that everyone in my family is healthy and we’re safe.”
The graduates were optimistic about finishing their school year, although they aren't able to celebrate in-person with peers.
“It definitely sucks. It’s not the outcome I wanted. I don’t think it’s the outcome anyone wanted,” Nguyen said. “Despite our situation, we are making the best of it, and I think that’s the best thing we can do right now.”
Dothan City Schools is hosting a drive-thru graduation ceremony Saturday at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds, where students will be called from their family’s vehicles to the stage to receive their diploma.
“It’s different, to be sure,” Holman said. “I didn’t really expect to be graduating in a row of cars, but at least we still have graduation.”
Students talked about how they’ve learned to adapt quickly to change, which has forged their outlook on the future.
“It’s made me more grateful for every second that you have,” Armstrong, who also earned the salutatorian title, said. “You never know when things are going to shift so suddenly. It’s made me more hopeful.
"Even when you’re separated, you can find a way to stay connected and stay close. For college, that makes me feel better. If friends and family can stay close during a time like this, college will be a piece of cake, hopefully.”
