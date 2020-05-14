Troy University’s Coleman Center for Early Learning and Family Enrichment on Dothan’s campus is scheduled to reopen June 1 with precautions.
“In order to promote a safe environment for children, staff and families, the Coleman Center will adhere to the most recent recommendations made by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that are specific to child care centers,” a press release from Troy University stated.
All decisions are being guided by the most recent recommendations from CDC, state and federal government, and Troy University officials, and updates to its COVID-19 safety plan may be issued accordingly.
“We are looking forward to having our teachers and families return to the Coleman Center,” said Nancy Mitta, director of the Coleman Center. “We will remain vigilant as we provide a safe learning environment for our children.”
Among the safety measures being taken:
• All adults entering the Coleman Center must wear masks.
• All staff, parents, visitors and children will receive a temperature and symptom check upon arrival if they go past the office area, and staff will be screened upon each re-entry to the building.
• Handwashing stations will be available in the lobby for parents and children.
• Coleman Center staff will be vigilant in monitoring and reporting any COVID-19 symptoms.
• Children and teachers will be required to wash their hands frequently.
• Classroom sizes will be limited to no more than 12.
• Social distancing will be implemented, with children spaced at least six feet apart.
• Classrooms will include the same group each day with the same teachers.
• Diligent cleaning and disinfecting will be implemented throughout the center, to include frequently touched items, electronics, toys and bedding.
A full, detailed list of safety measures will be provided to parents.
The Coleman Center, opened in 2019, provides early learning opportunities and care for children in the Wiregrass region from six weeks through 5 years old.
The center operates year-round Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
For more information, or to apply to the Coleman Center waiting list, visit troy.edu/colemancenter.
