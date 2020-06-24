Dothan’s Coleman Center for Early Childhood Education and Family Enrichment on Troy University’s campus recently landed a $10,000 grant from Wiregrass Resource Conservation & Development to obtain learning material focusing on science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math.
The center’s director Nancy Mitta said the grant has already been spent on equipment for its 2 and 3-year-old programs, and more is on the way for its infant and toddler classrooms.
“It’s setting a foundation for all content areas for future success and they also have fun while they’re doing it,” Mitta said. “The resources provided by this funding are instrumental to the quality of this program and educating these young minds.”
The grant funded the purchase of books, projects for its science labs, building materials and more.
Jeff Coleman, a 2nd District Congressional candidate whose family’s initial donation made the center possible, read one of the books bought with grant monies “Cross a Bridge” to a class of preschoolers on Wednesday to commemorate receiving the funding.
Wiregrass RC&D’s grant is part of one of its area-wide initiatives to promote STREAM education in the classroom. To do this, the council partnered with HeadStart and the Coleman Center to create STREAM labs, and provide professional development and teacher training and support.
“This is a very exciting program that we hope will grow over time and help provide support for teachers and increase opportunities for students throughout the Wiregrass,” Anna Cornelius, Wiregrass RC&D program manager, said.
The Coleman Center serves children from 6 weeks to 5 years old in a lab/research setting to prepare teachers for careers in education. Its mission is to be a place where children are encouraged to engage in developmentally appropriate learning through play.
“In this new program, we certainly see a lot of benefits,” Doug Sinquefield, Wiregrass RC&D board member, said. “Coleman Center is doing a good job bringing that in early for them.”
Wiregrass RC&D, a nonprofit agency, assists the communities in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Pike, and Russell counties in Southeast Alabama. The service to these 10 counties focuses on land conservation and management, water management, community development and innovation. The general objective is to meet needs within the community through service, leadership and building relationships.
