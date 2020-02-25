Dothan community leaders got a taste of what’s been cooking at Dothan Technology Center during a stop along a bus tour Tuesday.
The standout exhibition, and the most tangible, was at the Techno Café inside the culinary arts program, one of 16 career technical programs at DTC.
Around 30 people, including school, city and regional government officials, were brought together at the makeshift diner in recognition of the culmination of Career Technical Education Month and Public Schools Week. They were treated to a Caribbean fried chicken plate, fried green tomatoes, garlic mashed red potatoes, and Southern-style green beans – a menu designed by student Lavennia Gilbert.
Gilbert curated the meal and helped to prepare and serve it to the attending guests along with her classmates, who included Lauren Lewis. Lewis and Gilbert both designed the dessert option – pecan pie with chocolate mousse.
As the group finished the tour with satisfied appetites, City Manager Kevin Cowper said the great work at Dothan City Schools is evident.
“I’m impressed with everything, most especially this type of technology center and the things they are doing here,” he said. “They’re connecting kids to ... ultimately to careers and jobs. That’s a really good thing, so it’s impressive from top-to-bottom.”
Career Technical Director Chris Duke said the tour was an opportunity to show off available programs and the hard work going into them by teachers and students.
“Students are getting to learn and to take it to the next level,” he said. “We’re very excited this year because we have a lot of industry participation. We have a lot of community involvement in our programs, and our hope is to continue to grow that.”
Community relationships help provide students the opportunity to maximize their career potential, Duke said.
Currently, there are 830 DTC students and 180 JROTC students attending workforce development courses. Around 610 Dothan Preparatory Academy students are enrolled in career preparedness courses.
The tour, organized by Dothan City Schools’ public relations office, showcased how the themes – fine arts, international baccalaureate, expeditionary learning, and STEM – have been implemented at each of the elementary schools in their inaugural year and how combining programs at the two high schools have led to a concentration of resources and higher participation.
Mayor Mark Saliba, Southeast AlabamaWorks Program Manager Melanie Hill, Wiregrass 2-1-1 Director David Duke, and Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dean Mitchell were among the guests joined by school leaders.
As the visitors walked the halls of Dothan High School in between stops to Advanced Placement courses, they were reminded of their own high school experiences, gushing over the best ones and laughing at each other’s stories.
Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Lee Jacobs said the biggest goal of the day was to share the good news taking place within the district amid a year of much change and uncertainty.
“As educators, we don’t do a really good job of bragging on ourselves, so this was just a way to showcase some of the good things we’re doing,” she said. “I think there’s misconception out there about Dothan City Schools and the only way you can get out the right message out is by controlling the message, right?
“We can show how the changes have taken place and what the effects of them are.”
Jacobs said she expects central office staff to host similar events in the future to maintain communication and participation.
Public Schools Week is a national celebration to highlight positive things happening in the nation’s public schools as well as bring attention to the critical issues facing our schools, students, and educators. Public Schools Week 2020 takes place from Feb. 24 -28.
