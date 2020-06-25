Dale County Bama Club Scholarship Presentation

Congratulations to the students who received scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year from the Dale County Bama Club, a division of The University of Alabama National Alumni Association.
The Scholarship Presentation was held June 17 at the Holman House in Ozark. From left to right front row, Alyssa Straw, Daleville High; Sheigh Lewis, Dale County High; Kailey Owen, Marion Institute; Konner Casey, G.W. Long High; Aaron Trawick, G.W. Long High. Second row, Trent Patton, G.W. Long High; Libby Kelly, G.W. Long High; Kirsten Boise, Daleville High; Elizabeth Schisler, Northside Methodist Academy; Hailey Habbard, Enterprise High. Third row, David Edwards, Houston Academy; Ian Harlow, Carroll High; Garrett Daniels, Carroll High; Mary Catherine Dulaney, Houston Academy.
The program for the evening was given by Allyson Outlaw, club president and Sylvia Malone, club secretary. Both speakers are graduates of The University of Alabama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.