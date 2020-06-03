Saturday’s commencement for Dothan High School’s Class of 2020 has been moved to the Dothan Civic Center and divided into six ceremonies because of COVID-19 mitigation measures.
The anticipation of inclement weather prompted the change from the planned outdoor event.
DHS graduates will be honored in alphabetical order during ceremonies at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Each ceremony will last about 45 minutes.
A list of graduate names and times of graduation is available on the Dothan City School website under Latest News.
Due to the Dothan Civic Center guidelines and in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, each graduate will be allowed four guests. The ticket each graduate’s family was issued for the original drive-through commencement will be honored for the Dothan Civic Center.
All four guests must enter the Dothan Civic Center at the same time. Parents and families are asked to enter through the second floor of the Dothan Civic Center. Doors will open for ticketed guests 30 minutes prior to each ceremony.
Any family members with ADA needs may enter through the lower level side door. At the conclusion of each ceremony, graduates and families will be asked to exit the building in a timely manner so preparations for the next ceremony can begin.
The ceremonies will be live-streamed on Dothan City School’s District Facebook page. Additionally, the morning ceremonies will be broadcasted live on WOOF Radio stations 560 AM, 100.1 FM, and 107.1 FM.
