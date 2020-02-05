The Alabama Association of School Boards has narrowed down a list of candidates for the Dothan City Schools Chief School Financial Officer position.
Four finalists were selected to be interviewed by the Dothan City School board on Monday, Feb. 10.
>>Michelle Andrews from Clayton; CSFO of Henry County Board of Education
>>Stephanie Walker from Dothan; CFO/Executive Vice President of Trinity Bank
>>Kevin Jones from Germantwon, Tennessee; CFO of Germantown Municipal School District
>>Craig Brown from Suwannee, Georgia; CFO/ Senior Vice President of the Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce
The position is currently vacant after Mike Manuel retired at the end of last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.