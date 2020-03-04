Dothan City Schools has canceled all after-school activities, including athletic event and extended-day programs, for Wednesday afternoon due to the threat of severe weather.
Houston County remains under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THROUGH TONIGHT... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, SOUTH GEORGIA, AND THE INTERIOR FLORIDA PANHANDLE. * THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINFALL WILL OVERSPREAD THE REGION THROUGH TONIGHT. OVER THIS TIME, STORM TOTAL RAINFALL OF 3 TO 4 INCHES WITH ISOLATED MAXIMUM AMOUNTS BETWEEN 5 TO 6 INCHES IS EXPECTED. * WITH RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL IN FEBRUARY, AREA SOILS ARE SATURATED AND THE HEAVY RAINFALL RATES COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WILL ALSO LEAD TO RISES ON AREA RIVERS AND STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
