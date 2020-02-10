Dothan City Schools announced its 2020-2021 "Teachers of the Year" school nominees on Monday.
The Alabama "Teacher of the Year" Program seeks annually to honor and recognize excellence in the teaching profession by identifying outstanding Alabama classroom teachers at local, district and state levels.
School nominees are:
- Early Education – Lacrecia Williams, Dothan City Early Education Center
- Elementary – Kristen Lucas, Beverlye Intermediate School; Jenna Walzer, Carver School for Mathematics, Science, and Technology; Catina Breedlove, Girard Primary School; Kristin Booth, Girard Intermediate School; Sydney Hoffman, Heard Elementary School; Vikki Cheshire, Hidden Lake Primary School; Ashley Carter, Highlands Elementary School; Jeanell Flowers, Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School; Jeaneva Mitchell, Kelly Springs Elementary School; Toni Jones, Morris Slingluff Elementary School; Jimmy L. Baker Jr., Selma Street Elementary School
- Middle – Keyanna Cole, Dothan Preparatory Academy
- High School – Angie Trupia, Dothan High School; Nassandra Corbitt, Dothan Technology Center. Deborah Hunter, PASS Academy
The overall district "Teachers of the Year" who will represent Dothan City Schools at the state level for Alabama "Teacher of the Year" will be announced on April 7, 2020 when Dothan City Schools honors all school nominees at their annual "Teacher of the Year" award dinner.
