Dothan City Schools is notifying patrons of upcoming changes to the stadium rules for upcoming playoff games.
For attendees, gates will open at 5 p.m. and after tickets are purchased, security wanding and bag checks will take place before entering the gate.
Wolf Passes will not be accepted for playoff games. The only passes accepted will be press passes and coach cards. There will also be no reserved seating.
All other procedures for students remain the same and will be in effect, according to a press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.