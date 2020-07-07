Dothan City Schools' "Roadmap to Reopening" will include an Aug. 17 start date and a dual instruction approach, officials announced Tuesday.
"Dothan City Schools created this plan to help navigate the reestablishment of our schools where employees, students, and families feel safe and reduce the impact of COVID-19 conditions upon returning to the district," school officials stated in a press release. "The guidelines referenced in this plan are based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), Alabama Governor's Office, and the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE)."
Using guidance from state Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, Dothan City Schools formulated a plan to continue instruction for students in the upcoming year that includes using their "Plan B" calendar start date -- moving the first official day for students forward a week. Teachers will start on Aug. 11.
"Dothan City Schools has been careful to create a plan to reopen schools with an eye toward flexibility," officials said. "Our intent is the reopening of school in a traditional fashion. Naturally, any plan is contingent on the track that the coronavirus takes and also on complying with any executive or statewide orders."
Dothan City Schools will offer parents a dual instruction approach: traditional and remote/virtual. Parents can send their children to school in the traditional model, or parents may choose to keep their children at home and participate in remote/virtual instruction.
If parents choose the remote/virtual approach, students will be enrolled from the beginning of school to the end of the first nine weeks. At that time, they can continue virtual instruction or re-enter the traditional school environment.
Dothan City Schools has established a website to allow parents to view their reopening plan and select students' learning options. The website can be found at dothan.k12.al.us/reopening.
"We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our families and stakeholders as our leadership and educators work together to provide an instructional connection between our schools and our students," the statement reads.
"We hope our families continue to stay safe and healthy at this time. In the coming days, please be on the lookout for communication from your schools, and if you should have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to your schools."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.