To deal with social distancing restrictions, Dothan City Schools and Houston County Schools will hold their high school graduation ceremonies via a drive-thru style at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds this year.
Additionally, Geneva County high schools will graduate at their respective football stadiums.
Dothan High School's graduation ceremony will be held drive-thru style on Saturday, June 6 beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the north parking lot.
"Dothan City Schools (DCS) remains dedicated to providing the graduating Class of 2020 with a dignified year-end celebration that the students deserve while following the permitted and specific commencement scenarios outlined by Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey," a press release stated. "School and district leadership believe the drive-thru commencement scenario provides the safest option with the greatest opportunity to share our pride, recognition, and school spirit for the Class of 2020."
Each graduate will receive a ticket for their car to enter the fairgrounds. Only vehicles with tickets will be allowed to enter and car occupants will be required to remain inside of their vehicles for the duration of the program, with exception to the graduate when their name is called to walk across the stage.
During the recognition, the ceremony will be broadcast live on WOOF Radio stations 560 AM, 100.1 FM, and 107.1 FM. Large digital boards will display the graduates for viewing throughout the National Peanut Festival parking lot. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the district's Facebook page.
Graduates are scheduled to arrive at 7 a.m. and gates close at 8:15 a.m. No restroom facilities will be available.
Additional recognition for Dothan seniors include a virtual Baccalaureate service with details being developed with Ridgecrest Baptist Church, graduate yard signs that will be delivered to the home of each graduating senior, and virtual graduation.
Houston County Schools will hold its graduations at the fairgrounds' amphitheater on May 21 and May 22. Exact times for each high school's ceremony and additional information has not been finalized, but more information will be available soon, according to Superintendent David Sewell.
Geneva County Schools announced graduation plans on its Facebook page for its three high schools.
Ceremonies will be held on high school football fields, where a six-foot distance can be maintained between graduates and families.
Seniors will receive their honors, scholarships and accolades during the ceremony. Information for each school is below:
>>Slocomb High School, Newton Tew Field, May 29, 7:30 p.m.; in case of inclement weather, alternate dates are May 30 and May 31.
>>Geneva County High School, JD Chesteen Field at Dixie Howell Stadium, June 1, 7:30 p.m.; in case of inclement weather, the alternate dates are June 2 and June 3.
>>Samson High School, Alva Hawke Stadium, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.; in case of inclement weather, alternate dates are June 5 and June 6.
"The dates for each school were set based on when our schools have students leaving for military service," the announcement stated. "We do not know how many guests will be allowed to accompany each graduate yet; we are working on that now."
A stage will be set up in the end zone, and graduates and parents will be seated on the football field. Other family members and guests will be seated in the bleachers on the home and visitor sides.
"Thank you for your patience as we have had to work through unprecedented times to hold our graduation ceremonies," the post continued. "We will continue to update you as our plans are solidified."
