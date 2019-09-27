Dothan Preparatory Academy’s canteen building is getting re-configured to provide more classroom space.
“It will give them some more breathing room. It just makes sense from a practical standpoint,” Dothan City School Superintendent Phyllis Edwards said at Friday’s called board meeting. “If you look back there, it’s nothing to look at right now. It’s kind of ugly, so we may be able to have that space and use the dollars that we have and this could be a pod, a unit of teachers, of students… or more exploratory classes or career tech.”
The reconfiguration of the building will provide six more classrooms as well as some office space and bathrooms.
The entire bid package, which includes the construction of a new access road through the existing track and field and a new loading dock and garbage refuge area, is budgeted to cost around $1.2 million. The money will be split with money from the $15 million capital improvement bond and money from the Advancement in Technology fund provided by the state.
Capital Improvements Project Manager Jeff Prine said the current loading area is not designed well for kitchen workers to receive deliveries. The re-design will allow them to “change the whole process,” and create a ramp to easily bring in supplies.
