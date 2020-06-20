Dothan City Schools issued a social media notice Saturday after it was notified that a nutrition team employee at Morris Slingluff Elementary School tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
In a post on Facebook, Superintendent Phyllis Edwards said at the direction of the Houston County Health Department, all employees who came in contact with the individual have been sent to receive COVID-19 testing.
“The Health Department does not believe that anyone who had secondary contact (meaning came in contact with someone who had direct contact) is at risk at this time,” Edwards said in the post.
All nutrition staff at the site, including the individual who tested positive, were following, and continue to follow, all recommended personal safety guidelines with gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer, Edwards said.
“Therefore, we believe there is an extremely low risk of exposure to the community,” she said. “However, we felt it was necessary to inform the public of this low-risk exposure.”
The school system will continue to provide curbside pick-up meals at Selma Street Elementary and DCS Head Start Center. “However, we will be temporarily closing the Morris Slingluff Elementary feeding site to allow the DCS Maintenance and Operations team to complete additional Center for Disease Control recommended cleaning and sanitizing,” Edwards said. “We anticipate reopening operations, with the actual date to be determined.”
