Dothan City Schools is partnering with Alabama Clinics to offer free COVID-19 antibody testing for its employees.
"In an effort to bring some sense of comfort and possible understanding to our employees during this unsettling time," said Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards, "the school system will cover the costs of providing this opportunity for our employees."
For employees interested in participating, the date of the free drive-through testing will take place at Alabama Clinics on Highway 52 on Saturday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Testing is voluntary for employees, and results won’t be shared with Dothan City Schools administration.
Employees will need to provide their insurance card to the clinic staff and there should be no out-of-pocket costs for the tests. DCS will be covering the cost of Alabama Clinics’ staff to provide the test for DCS employees on this reserved date. For more information, DCS employees can contact their immediate supervisor.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), antibody blood tests require blood extraction. Blood is examined for antibodies, which show if the body had a previous infection with the virus—depending on when someone was infected. The test may not find antibodies in someone with a current COVID-19 infection.
Antibodies are proteins that help fight off infections. Antibody tests are not and should not be used to diagnose someone as being currently sick with COVID-19.
