Dothan City Schools is launching its pilot Summer Food Bus program, which is will provide free meals to children four days a week.
The program is kicking off with an ice cream test run today, June 9, serving Dothan Ice Cream popsicles to children along its planned route.
The program will officially begin serving meals on June 15 at eight locations around Dothan, including Denton Apartments and Stringer Street A.M.E. Church. All children 18 and under are able to receive a free breakfast and lunch per day per child Monday through Wednesday and two meals per child on Thursdays.
Children do not have to be registered with Dothan City Schools to receive a free meal.
The program will run throughout the summer, excluding school holidays.
Through a partnership with the Wiregrass Foundation, an estimated 700 additional children will be fed through the program.
“The DCS Child Nutrition Program is excited to kick off this pilot mobile feeding program that will allow us to offer nutritious meals to students during times when school is not in session. Helping students to stay ‘education ready’ is at the heart of our mission as a department. We’re thankful to the Wiregrass Foundation and other community partners who have helped to make this mobile feeding bus a reality,” said Tonya Grier, Dothan City Schools Child Nutrition Director.
In addition to the Food Bus’s eight stop locations, free meals will also be provided at two curbside pick-up locations at Selma Street Elementary School and Dothan City Schools Head Start. Through ongoing partnerships with local agencies, Dothan City Schools Summer Feeding program works along with Dothan Leisure Services, Department of Human Resources, and others to provide meals for Dothan’s youth.
Troy Fountain, executive vice president for Wiregrass Foundation, said the partnership would provide families with an opportunity to ensure children are ready for learning.
“The Wiregrass Foundation is thrilled to partner with Dothan City Schools and the Child Nutrition Program to provide nutritious meals to maximize child-readiness for the new school year. This partnership, along with other wonderful programs in our community, will come alongside parents and families to care for and prepare students for learning,” Fountain explained. “This Food Bus is a pilot program that, when successful, will have opportunities to grow with other community partnerships to make sure no child goes hungry in Houston County for the next 10 years and beyond. Thanks also to the team at Tri-State Collision and Dothan Leisure Services for their hard work in making the Food Bus possible.”
The program and bus will officially hit the road on Monday, June 15. More information on route stops can be found on Dothan City Schools and Dothan City Schools Child Nutrition Program Facebook pages.
