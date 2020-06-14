Laura Michelle Wagner of Dothan was named to the Deans Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., for the spring 2020 semester.

Wagner is a junior majoring in accounting.

The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and have a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.

