Jordan Clifton, of Dothan, was named as a Dean’s List honoree for the spring 2020 semester at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
