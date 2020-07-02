dot generic education 2.JPG
Rose, Regina

Jordan Clifton, of Dothan, was named as a Dean’s List honoree for the spring 2020 semester at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

