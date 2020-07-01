Dothan student receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

Anna Dorsey, a 2020 graduate of Providence Christian School in Dothan, was well aware that continuing her education would mean applying for college scholarships.
“I am a part of a large family of six kids,” Dorsey said. “We are, individually, financially responsible for obtaining the funds for our college education.” Fortunately, she’s gotten a big boost toward covering her college costs thanks to being selected as one of 40 students to receive a scholarship this year from the Jimmy Rane Foundation.
“With my two older brothers already in college at the University of Alabama and my sister hopefully to follow next year, this scholarship has been an answer to prayer and is such a blessing,” Dorsey said.
In high school, Dorsey earned a 4.43 weighted GPA and was awarded the Providence Christian School Worldview’s Award and the Providence Christian School Physical Education Award. She was a member of the National Honor Society and was selected for Named Dothan Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Graduate. She was also a member of Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Basketball, Indoor Track, Outdoor Track, YMCA Competitive Swim Team, Pep Club, Art Club and Book Club, as well as the Calvary Baptist Youth Worship Team and Calvary Baptist Church After School ROC Program Tutor.
Her future goals include working as a registered dietician as well as pursuing food policy. “I plan to major in dietetics and have the future hopes of attending law school at the University for a dedicated study in food policy,” Dorsey said.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The Foundation has awarded 462 college scholarships since it was established in 2000. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school. This year’s round of awards includes students from 12 states and represents the largest class of scholarship recipients since the foundation was established.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood Preserving Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the Foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. In keeping with COVID-19 large-event cancellations, the Foundation was unable to host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet where recipients are usually recognized. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the Foundation, now in its 20th year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date.
For more information, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org or you can find the Jimmy Rane Foundation on Facebook.
