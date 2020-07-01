Dothan student receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT/200 PM CDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL GENEVA...SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON AND SOUTHWESTERN EARLY COUNTIES... AT 244 PM EDT/144 PM CDT/, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES SOUTHEAST OF COLQUITT TO NEAR COTTONWOOD, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... COTTONWOOD, DOTHAN, TAYLOR, ASHFORD, MALVERN, REHOBETH, MADRID, GORDON, JAKIN, MEMPHIS, SAFFOLD, PANSEY, CROSBY, GRANGEBURG, GARRETTS CROSSROADS, WILSON MILL, MERRITTS CROSSROADS, KEYTONS, LIGHT AND HOWARDS MILL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH