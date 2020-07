Dothan student receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GENEVA...SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON... JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN WALTON...NORTHWESTERN GADSDEN...HOLMES... NORTHERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR...SOUTHWESTERN EARLY AND SEMINOLE COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM EDT/215 PM CDT/... AT 237 PM EDT/137 PM CDT/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 8 MILES EAST OF FLORALA TO 10 MILES WEST OF DONALSONVILLE. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 15 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... COTTONWOOD, VERNON, DE FUNIAK SPRINGS, BONIFAY, GENEVA, MARIANNA, CHIPLEY, GRACEVILLE, DONALSONVILLE, DOTHAN, HARTFORD, TAYLOR, SLOCOMB, SAMSON, CHATTAHOOCHEE, BRADFORD, UNION, MALONE, SNEADS AND GRETNA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&