Dothan High School varsity cheerleaders brightened the day of many senior citizens who are residents of Westside Terrace Healthcare, a senior living community and rehab facility in Dothan.
With them, they had a couple dozen individual vases of fresh flowers left over from a wedding and donated by Miles of Flowers.
“We just came here to give flowers to the people living here because we’re trying to promote the idea of ‘one Dothan,’” Pasibe said.
Raley Pasibe, along with Macy Denhart, sophomore, and Maddie Kennedy, senior, said they felt inspired by the union of the high schools Dothan High and Northview. They wanted to share the spirit of a community coming together with a gesture of love.
The girls walked room to room to deliver the flowers, bringing smiles to the faces of many residents who “oohed and aahed” at the sight of the arrangements.
“They’re beautiful!” one female resident beamed. “Thank you, thank you, thank you!”
Miles of Flowers also donated larger arrangements to decorate the waiting rooms and visiting areas.
