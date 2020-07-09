John William Duke has been named to the President’s List at The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville for the Spring 2020 semester.
Duke is a senior pursuing a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He is the son of Willard Elizabeth Duke of Dothan. He is a 2017 graduate of Ridgecrest Christian School and a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Dothan.
