dot generic education 2.JPG
Rose, Regina

John William Duke has been named to the President’s List at The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville for the Spring 2020 semester.

Duke is a senior pursuing a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He is the son of Willard Elizabeth Duke of Dothan. He is a 2017 graduate of Ridgecrest Christian School and a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Dothan.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments