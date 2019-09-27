Elevators and lifts will be installed at Dothan Preparatory Academy, Carver School of Math, Science and Technology, and Girard Intermediate School prior to next school year.
The additions are required to bring the buildings up to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations and were discussed at a called Dothan City Schools board meeting Friday.
Carver’s elevator requires that a structural addition be affixed to front of the building outside where the two main wings meet.
“We wanted to make sure it had an architectural presence to it,” Capital Improvements Project Manager Jeff Prine said. “We thought this was an opportunity, a cost-effective way, to add potential style to it and dress up that corner of the building.
“Whereas at Dothan Prep, it’s on the rear of the building – in fact, it’s in the courtyard of the rear of a building attached to the media center so it didn’t really need to be architecturally significant; it just needed to be utilitarian.”
Dothan Prep’s elevator will be a six-stop elevator that will land on all intermediate stair landings and three floors, from the basement to the second floor. The school will also receive two stair lifts – one will be located next to the girl’s gym on the first and second floors and the other will be located in the auditorium.
“The one at Girard Intermediate will be internal so you’ll never see it from the outside,” Prine said.
The elevator/weatherization package is listed on the Dothan City School’s website to solicit bids until Oct. 3. Prine did not discuss the budgeted amount for the total package with the new additions, but earlier projections outlined in the capital improvement cost summary estimated that bringing the three schools up to ADA standards would be more than $1.5 million.
Since then, Prine’s team has assessed other needs, including the weatherization and upgrading of Girard Intermediate’s façade.
“We found that the façade was a mixture of brick and a strange material that we’ve had a hard time understanding where it came from,” he said. “It is not weather tight. It has caused a tremendous amount of weatherization issues because it leaks.”
Working with a team of environmental assessors, engineers and architects, Prine and others have decided to strip the building of the unidentifiable material and replace it with metal paneling with a weather-sealed layer underneath.
Bids for the project are scheduled to be presented at the board’s next work session on Thursday, Oct. 17. Prine expects work on the project to be completed before the 2020-2021 school year, but notes that installing lifts at Dothan Prep is a priority.
Prine also noted that the ongoing summer construction project, even with the additional work change orders approved by the board, came in under budget by nearly $700,000.
Roofing has been replaced at Dothan Prep and Kelley Springs Elementary and will be replaced at Carver, Selma Street Elementary, Faine Elementary, and Girard Intermediate at the beginning of 2020.
In other action:
>> The board approved a $31,718.87 work change order to Wyatt Sassier Construction for the summer construction projects. The change order is due to inspection by the Alabama Building Commission and fire marshal for permitting. They identified several items (not originally identified in the permit review) that had to be addressed to achieve Certificate of Occupancy. Those items included safety issues, including some equipment upgrades at several schools.
>>The board approved a $388,117 work change order to Wyatt Sassier Construction for the construction of secure vestibules inside Beverlye Intermediate, Selma Street, Faine and Carver inside the main entrances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.